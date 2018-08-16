NITI Aayog launches Mobility Pitch competition startups in the mobility field

NITI Aayog has launched “Pitch to MOVE” – a mobility pitch competition that aims to provide budding entrepreneurs an opportunity to pitch their business ideas to a distinguished jury. Startups working in the various fields of mobility can pitch their ideas to industry leaders and venture capitalists for raising investments. Winners of the event will be felicitated by PM Modi during the Global Mobility Summit.

“Pitch to MOVE aims to identify and incentivise the startups, which will help the Government realise its vision of Shared, Connected, Intermodal and Environment Friendly Mobility for India. The objective is to harness the latest disruption for generating employment and growth in our country. We look forward to working together with these startups”, said Dr Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog.

The importance of mobility as the potential driver of innovation, job creation, economic growth and social change for the 21st century is highlighted time and again. With rapidly evolving technologies and business models for delivering mobility services, our goal of cleaner and more efficient mobility systems will be achieved with the help of the dynamic entrepreneurial class of India.

Commenting on the launch, Amitabh Kant, CEO NITI Aayog noted that “Pitch to MOVE” provides a golden opportunity for early and late startups to push their ideas to reality.

“Pitch to MOVE” is organised by NITI Aayog in collaboration with Invest India and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) as a part of a series of engaging featured events in the run up to the main event. The Summit is scheduled to be held on September 7 and 8, 2018 at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi and is being inaugurated by PM Modi.

The competition aims to identify and reward the start-ups offering innovative solutions for shared, connected, and environment friendly mobility. The Startups can be from the domain of Public Mobility, Electric Vehicles, Shared Transport, Last Mile Connectivity, Passenger Transportation, Battery Technology, Automotive IoT, Freight & Logistics, Powertrain/Drivetrain, Experiential, Travel, Mobility Infrastructure and Automotive Electronics etc. The Mobility Pitch Competition is open to primarily startups from various parts of India who are interested in showcasing their business ideas to jury members.