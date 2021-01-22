100X.VC reveals the names of 10 startups that have joined its Class 03 portfolio

Read Article

In a bid to strengthen the Indian startup ecosystem, 100X.VC has announced 10 seed-stage startups that are now a part of its Class 03 portfolio. The startups were handpicked from 1,677 applications, out of which, 303 applicants had passed the meticulous initial diligence process.

The names were officially revealed at the VC Pitch Day on the 21st of January, 2021, which was attended by more than 500+ investors, corporate houses, angels, and family houses. Additionally, the repeat session today on 22nd should witness the same number. The innovation-led VC firm has driven the investments worth INR 25 lakh to each of the selected startups via founder-friendly iSAFE notes. iSAFE (India Simple Agreement for Equity) notes were launched in 2019 by 100x.vc and have now become a popular investment instrument for early-stage startups across the industry.

Leading up to the VC Pitch Day, the portfolio companies interacted closely with the team at 100X.VC as part of their finishing school – attending 100+ hours of Masterclass sessions by 50+ expert mentors, industry veterans, successful founders, and venture capitalists who shared their in-depth insights about the startup ecosystem. A few topics addressed Product-Market fit.

The Class 03 Portfolio companies include Vitra.ai, Accio Robotics, Kerala Banana Chips, BurnCal, Solvio, DCode Care, Cora, SaleAssist, Vecros Technologies, and MicroDegree. They belong to multiple categories including Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, F&B, EdTech, SaaS, and Healthcare alongside others.

Speaking on the development, Ninad Karpe, Partner at 100X.VC said, “2021 is off to a good start. After receiving and reviewing 1677 applications for Class 03, we carefully selected only 10 startups. Each startup has a unique breakthrough idea which has the potential to scale into a globally successful business. These startups can impact India significantly by improving the standard of living and changing our outlook to work and life.”

