3 Indians among 10 winners of Google Android Developer Challenge

Three Indian developers have joined top 10 winners of Google Android Developer Challenge that encourages developers around the world to build apps using machine learning.

The three apps developed by Indians are AgroDoc, Leepi and UnoDogs.

Developed by Navneet Krishna from Kochi, AgroDoc helps farmers diagnose plant disease and make treatment plans.

Leepi, developed by Prince Patel from Bengaluru, helps students learn hand gestures and symbols for American Sign Language.

UnoDogs which helps owners better support their pet’s wellness, providing customized information and fitness programmes has been deve;loped by Chinmany Mishra from New Delhi.

The machine learning technology “is becoming more accessible to the developers who build the apps you use every day,” said Jacob Lehrbaum Director of Developer Relations, Android.

To encourage more developers around the world to build apps using machine learning, Google launched the Android Developer Challenge last year.

“And after months of hard work, today the 10 winners of the Android Developer Challenge are launching their apps ready for you to try out,” Lehrbaum said in a statement.

One app called AgriFarm helps farmers detect plant diseases and prevent major damage in fruits and vegetables such as tomatoes, corn and potatoes which has been developed in Balochisan.

“As Android continues to push the boundaries into emerging areas like ML, 5G, foldables and more, we need your help to bring to life the consumer experiences that will define these new frontiers,” said Google.

