$32.4 Mn Likely To Be Sold In Indian Medical Watches By Israeli Tech Firm

News
By Reuters
Israel’s CardiacSense said on Sunday it signed a $32.4 million deal to sell medical watches in India, bringing its total backlog of orders to over $60 million.

The company said the agreement is for 150,000 watches – which can monitor vital signs like temperature, blood pressure and blood oxygen saturation – to be used in hospitals, home hospitalizations and patient monitoring.

The deal with Explore Lifestyle Solutions, a manufacturer and distributor of medical rehabilitation products operating in India, will be carried out over the next four years, CardiacSense said in a statement.

The company said it is also in the process of receiving FDA and CEO regulatory approvals for marketing in the United States and Europe.


Reuters
