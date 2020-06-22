Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  400 Mn Sterling Facility In UK Permission To Be Received By Huawei: The Times

400 Mn Sterling Facility In UK Permission To Be Received By Huawei: The Times

News
By Reuters
0 29
Read Article

Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] is expected to receive planning permission this week to build a 400-million-pound ($494.24-million) research and development centre in Britain’s Sawston village, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

The facility, 7 miles (11 km) from Cambridge, will be built for researching and developing chips for use in broadband, according to the report.

The South Cambridgeshire District Council has been advised to approve the company’s application in full, the newspaper reported.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Reuters
    Subscribe to our newsletter
    Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
    You can unsubscribe at any time
    You might also like More from author

    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.