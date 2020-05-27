5 Innovative Start-ups Making Offices More Secure In A Post COVID World

Read Article

The month of June weighs heavy on safety protocols as the lockdown will be lifting. In a phased manner, offices will resume operations with an entirely new set of priorities. Regular sanitisation of common areas before shifts and staggered lunch and break timings while maintaining social distancing are among the norms in a revised list of standard operating procedures in workplaces has been proposed by India Inc.

Contactless processes and safe distancing measures becoming the new normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, it is critical for enterprises to execute preventive measures and stay sustainable as digital transformation has emerged as the silver lining.

Some innovative start-ups are working diligently in making office spaces safer:

Robot disinfectors: Asimov Robotics, a start-up based in Kerala, has deployed robots at entrances to office buildings and other public places to dispense hand sanitiser and deliver public health messages about the virus. We might see more robots being deployed in workplaces to do the things that are risky for human beings now- physical contact.

Social distancing adherence: Start-ups such as Marut Dronetech have partnered with state governments to test the use of drones to monitor adherence to social distancing rules. These can be utilized across corporate offices to ensure at crowded areas like canteens, main-gates etc., social distancing is adhered

Contactless visitor management at offices: VAMS Global, a Mumbai based start-up has come up with the world’s first Visitor Management Software with temperature scanner and mask detection – VAMS SafeGuard which uses AI to allow entry of visitors only who are complying to all COVID protection measures.

Safer Park Management: The ESR India app enables safer park management, digital execution of service requests, and has integrated features to combat the spread of coronovirus. The app enables contactless park entry with a digital submission of mandatory health declaration and thermal scanning at the entrance.

Employee screening: Jumpree WorkSafe by Smarten Spaces will ensure every employee, tenant or visitor is pre-screened for travel and health, tracking every entry and exit along with temperature readings. Other features include encouraging and maintaining social distancing measures at dining areas, monitoring and managing the provision of critical supplies and increasing the availability of resources and improving communication with employees both working remotely and in the workplace.

The first priority now: Safety…

The world we will enter now will be placing safety as its top-most priority. While companies need to work again to earn money, they will still be careful about maintaining social distancing. The importance of technology is realized in great magnitude across sectors. Innovative startups might be the few ones surviving this pandemic led economic slump. Innovative startups will survive anything.

