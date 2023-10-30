6 Semiconductor Start-ups Building from India for the World

India’s semiconductor industry is on the brink of remarkable growth, with the nation poised to become a

global talent powerhouse in this critical field. Many semiconductor design engineers worldwide have

Indian roots, highlighting India’s influence. With nearly 2,000 chip designs created annually and a

workforce exceeding 20,000 engineers specialising in chip design and verification, India already serves as

a thriving R&D hub for the semiconductor sector. This growth is further catalyzed by substantial

investments from industry giants like Micron, injecting $825 million into the Indian semiconductor

industry.

India’s Seminal Contribution: Fostering Talent in Semiconductor Industry

A pivotal factor in India’s transformation is its skilled workforce, which is essential for optimising manufacturing processes and ensuring stringent quality control. This expertise also positions companies for a competitive edge. By 2026–2027, the semiconductor sector in India is expected to require 1.5 million highly qualified professionals. This burgeoning industry is capital-intensive and promises to create numerous employment opportunities, both directly and indirectly. The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) anticipates that new semiconductor fabrication facilities (fabs) will generate 42,000 permanent jobs by 2027, with an average of 185,000 temporary positions linked to fab construction annually from 2021 to 2026.

Let’s assess how emerging Indian semiconductor start-ups are fostering talent in addition to key

enterprises and shaping the semiconductor industry’s future.

1. Mindgrove Technologies :

Mindgrove Technologies, located in Chennai, creates high-performance Systems-on-Chips (SoCs) for electric vehicles (EVs), connected gadgets, and health monitoring equipment. One of India’s first industrial-grade microprocessors, the SHAKTI core, is utilised in the firm’s SoCs and the company is incubated in the IIT Madras Research Park.

Additionally, as part of India’s burgeoning reputation as a global tech hub, Mindgrove Technologies also joined forces with Imagination Technologies, based in the UK for the latter’s Open Access program.

Mindgrove was founded by Shashwath T R and Sharan Srinivas J and is backed by Peak XV Partners(formerly Sequoia Capital India), Speciale Invest and Whiteboard Capital. It is incubated by The IIT Madras Incubation Cell and IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation.

2. Aheesa Digital Innovations Private Limited:

Aheesa Digital Innovations Private Limited, established in March 2021 and headquartered in Chennai, India, is a DPIIT-recognised fabless semiconductor company specialising in telecom, networking, and cybersecurity solutions. By being chosen by the Indian government for the futureDesign DLI scheme, Aheesa Digital

Innovations has left a lasting impression. Furthermore, they extend their services to clients in the United States, aiding them in reconfiguring their existing hardware to align with present requirements. This expansion broadens the sector’s global horizons.

Aheesa stands ready to collaborate in crafting tailor-made Customer Premises Equipment (CPEs), integrating Zero Touch Provisioning and comprehensive end-to-end management capabilities. This offering is complemented by supplementary analytical features, empowering OEMs and end users to scrutinise network data to enhance their network performance and make optimisation decisions.

3. Calligo Technologies

Calligo Tech has also been announced under the futureDesign DLI program. In Bengaluru, India, Calligo Technologies is a fabless semiconductor start-up that provides services to international businesses in the HPC, Big Data, and AI/ML sectors. Its main objective is accelerating HPC/AI applications, and computation performance via software and hardware approaches.DLI Scheme encourages financial incentives and infrastructural assistance across the various stages of semiconductor development.

4. Manjeera Digital Systems Pvt. Ltd

Manjeera Digital Systems Pvt. Ltd., a start-up established in Hyderabad and fostered by CIE, is creating the next-generation computer architectures for high-performance computing. Their high-performance computation engine developed in Hyderabad is successfully validated on silicon. With this revelation, Manjeera Digital Systems is prepared to compete against the worlds largest microprocessor manufacturers.

5. InCore Semiconductor

Established in 2018, Chennai-based startup InCore has set out to revolutionise processor design by leveraging its proprietary in-house-developed suite of Reduced Instruction Set Computer (RISC-V) core generators. InCore’s Processor IP Portfolio offers unparalleled versatility, complete RISC-V compatibility, extensive customisation options, and comprehensive solutions. The company secured a substantial $3 million investment from Sequoia Capital to further its work in developing RISC-V processor cores to have a strong foot in the semiconductor industry.

6. Morphing Machines

Morphing machines, established under the Indian Institute of Science’s Bangalore-based Technology Entrepreneurship project. The REDEFINE TM processor, a runtime reconfigurable many-core processor, is the center of attention for developments. The technology boosting the company’s profile focuses constantly on the effectiveness and security of customised hardware. The technology allows for seamless scaling from 16 cores to 256-cores and even up to 4K cores without necessitating any software modifications, demonstrating a promising future for the industry.

The Way Forward

India’s journey toward leading the global semiconductor industry with an expected surpassing $80 billion

by 2026 holds significant promise. Achieving this entails the Indian government’s proactive efforts to

bridge domestic gaps, foster a thriving semiconductor ecosystem, and attract investments and technology

providers. Targeted incentives should cultivate partnerships with established players within the value chain. By implementing effective policy mechanisms, India can solidify its position as a dominant player in the semiconductor industry.