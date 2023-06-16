Adani Green Energy secures rank 1 status in Asia for ESG performance

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), the renewable energy arm of the diversified Adani portfolio, has been ranked first in Asia and among the top 10 companies globally in the renewable energy sector by ISS ESG. AGEL has been placed in the ‘Prime’ (B+) band, recognizing its robust ESG disclosure practices and transparency. “This milestone takes AGEL a step closer to achieving its target of being rated among the top 10 ESG companies in the world in the electric utility sector by FY25,” the company said in a statement. AGEL has also been ranked in the world’s top 10 companies in the renewable energy sector by Sustainalytics in FY23.

AGEL has 8,216 MW renewable portfolio in India and its operations provide environmental benefits through its contribution to fighting climate change and by enabling transition to a more sustainable energy system, it said.

AGEL’s focus on renewable energy is in line with India’s decarbonization goals and the company is working towards providing an ecologically leading solution to climate change, water scarcity, and the unsustainable growth in consumption of natural resources.“At AGEL, there are four pillars to the ESG framework – guiding principles, policies, commitment and assurance – helping the company align with UN Global Compact, UN Sustainable Goals, India Business and Biodiversity Initiatives, Green Bond Principles, and IFC’s E&S Performance,” said Vneet S Jaain, MD, Adani Green Energy Ltd.

“Our policies are aligned with these guidelines and ESG targets have been set keeping these policies in mind. Our aim is to be among the top 10 companies of the world in the ESG benchmarking of the electric utility sector by FY25,” he added. Adani Green develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind projects. The company is on track to achieve its target of 45 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030.