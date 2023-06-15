Adobe Firefly powers groundbreaking Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator

Adobe unveiled Generative Recolor (beta), the first integration of Adobe Firefly in Adobe Illustrator at MAX London, enabling designers to quickly experiment with colors using simple text prompts. The new release advances Adobe’s vision of empowering creators of every skill level with Firefly as a creative co-pilot, bringing their visions to life at the speed of imagination.

Leveraging Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative generative AI models, to automate and iterate previously manual and tedious processes, the beta release of Generative Recolor magically transforms colors in vector artwork like never before. Previously, brands created color variations manually every time they developed new packaging, rethought logo color options before a rebrand or redesigned their websites; now, with Firefly-powered assistance, designers will be able to dramatically accelerate time-consuming color processes, freeing their time for more creative and less tedious tasks.

Adobe has pioneered numerous AI innovations for more than a decade, introducing hundreds of Adobe Sensei intelligent features across Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Experience Cloud. Firefly, which launched in March, initially focused on the generation of images and text effects. Firefly became one of the most successful beta launches in Adobe history, with Photoshop users having created over 150 million images in just three weeks using the new Firefly-powered Generative Fill feature.

“Adobe Illustrator is the tool behind many of the world’s most iconic designs, from brand logos to product packaging,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president, digital media at Adobe. “Firefly will help customers accelerate their creative process and save countless hours, while facilitating rapid ideation, experimentation and asset creation.”

Firefly’s direct integration into Illustrator reflects Adobe’s company-wide initiative to supercharge every creative workflow with additional speed, precision and power. Firefly is the most differentiated AI service in the market today that is designed to generate commercially safe, professional-quality content and to be embedded directly into creators’ workflows. Adobe plans to enable enterprises to custom train Firefly with their own branded assets and generate content in the brand’s unique style and brand language using APIs to increase automation. Enterprises also have the opportunity to obtain an IP indemnity from Adobe for content generated by certain Firefly-powered workflows allowing them to deploy it across their organization with confidence.

Generative Recolor Reflects Your Voice and Vision in Vectors

Debuting today, Generative Recolor enhances Illustrator with generative AI magic. The new capability is designed to capture the essence of a vision – “noon in the desert” or “midnight in the jungle” – and then translate it into custom themes to recolor vector artwork. Based on simple text prompts, this pioneering technology automatically applies colors to complex vector graphics, saving time by removing the artist’s need to manually modify each individual object.

Generative Recolor dramatically streamlines the creative process and is ideal for everything from brand identity to advertising and marketing graphics, digital drawings and illustrations or inspiration and mood boarding. Designers can test product packaging designs spanning multiple color options, see ads in different seasonal or holiday variations and produce illustrations in countless color combinations.

Generative Recolor offers a wealth of exciting opportunities for designers: