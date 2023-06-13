Adobe Launches New Creative Residency with World-Renowned Museums to Empower the Next Generation of Creators

Today, Adobe announced Adobe x Museums, a Creative Residency program with world-renowned art institutions, Victoria & Albert Museum in London (V&A) and The Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA). This new program furthers Adobe’s commitment to Creativity for All by empowering creators from under-represented communities with greater access and opportunity to share their stories, pursue their dreams and build essential creative skills to achieve career success.

As a part of the expanded Creative Residency program, creators will have the opportunity to apply for annual residencies at the MoMA and V&A, which includes studio space, and unique access to museum collections, staff expertise, mentorships, and a greater platform to exhibit their work including public program displays. Applications for the Adobe x V&A program are open today at vam.ac.uk, with applications for Adobe x MoMA opening later this year.

Adobe x Museums will reach over 10 million underrepresented young creators and students globally in the next five years, through online and in-person creative programming and resources. The program’s goal is to serve diverse student groups including English language learners, students with learning disabilities, and economically disadvantaged students in schools and communities where creative programs have been reduced and/or eliminated from budgets. Through this partnership, MoMA and the V&A aim to triple school and youth programming capacity; MoMA will be able to further its partnership program with New York City public schools.

With technology revolutionizing how we communicate and the need to operate in a digital first world, creativity has become the essential 21st century skill to achieve success across all industries. At Adobe, we are committed to empowering all students with the creative skills needed to communicate with impact, to solve new problems and to thrive in all future jobs and vocations.

Through Adobe Foundation support, $4.1 million in grants will be used to fund the inaugural year of programming for Adobe x Museums, giving emerging creators unprecedented access to world-class institutions and unparallel career opportunities.

“Adobe x Museums opens the expertise of world-class art institutions to the next generation of creators, giving them an unprecedented opportunity to develop and showcase their creative expression,” said Stacy Martinet, Adobe Foundation Board member. “The Adobe Foundation is proud to be investing in this first of its kind collaboration, meaningful and impactful programs that make it possible for everyone to develop creative skills needed to thrive in the 21st century workforce.”

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the Adobe Foundation to reach young artists and students across New York City like never before,” said Nisa Mackie, The Edward John Noble Foundation Deputy Director of Learning and Engagement, MoMA. “Their vision and commitment to access and creative expression is inspiring, and their generosity will help us do even more to center audience engagement and the impact of our programs on the communities we serve.”

“For over 170 years the V&A’s mission has been to promote art and design for all, and to showcase the power of human creativity and ingenuity,” said Dr. Helen Charman, Director of Learning, National Program and Young, V&A. “The Adobe Creative Residency Program will inspire and equip the designers and makers of tomorrow with the creative confidence and skills needed to thrive in today’s fast moving and complex world, while centering equity, diversity and inclusions.”

Founded in 2015, the Adobe Creative Residency program has supported 34 artists globally with access to tools, skills, and resources including mentorship and compensation, to explore their passions and enable them to focus on furthering their creative interests and careers. The Creative Residents program plans to extend collaborations with additional art institutions around the world.