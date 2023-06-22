Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Aerospike delivers new developer-ready, real-time scalable graph database

Aerospike delivers new developer-ready, real-time scalable graph database

News
By Express Computer
0 18

Aerospike unveiled a new graph database with native support for the Gremlin query language at Aerospike Summit 2023.

More and more organizations need to integrate and support large graph data sets for better decisions in heavy transactional (OLTP) operations. But today’s graph databases fail to perform at scale with a sustainable cost model. This forces companies to waste time and resources creating inflexible custom solutions.

Aerospike Graph delivers millisecond multi-hop graph queries at extreme throughput across trillions of vertices and edges. Benchmarks show a throughput of more than 100,000 queries per second with sub-5ms latency — on a fraction of the infrastructure.

Developers can write applications with new and existing Gremlin queries in Aerospike Graph. These OLTP applications for AdTech, Customer 360, fraud detection and prevention, and other use cases can now operate at scale in real-time.

“To meet the demands for enterprises building rich, real-time data services and applications, Aerospike’s multi-model platform continues to expand its legendary scale, low latency, and lowest total cost of ownership to the most popular areas of data management,” said Subbu Iyer, CEO of Aerospike. “We’ve now delivered Aerospike’s unique value propositions to the graph database market, where enterprises no longer need to spend lavishly on bespoke solutions to get real-time performance and scale.”

One Multi-model Database Simplifies Operations and Reduces Costs

The Aerospike Database handles diverse workloads across the three most popular NoSQL data models — key value, document, and graph — in a single real-time data platform. Aerospike’s comprehensive approach simplifies data management and delivers efficient querying of data sets across data models, while handling mixed workloads from gigabyte to petabyte scale – in the core and at the edge.

Aerospike Graph can independently scale compute and storage, enabling enterprises to pay only for the infrastructure required. Additional management benefits and cost savings come from Aerospike’s proven best-in-industry total cost of ownership (TCO), which shows that even at the highest levels of scale, Aerospike requires up to 80% less infrastructure than traditional NoSQL, document, or graph databases.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image