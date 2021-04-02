Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  AI-powered social intelligence and analytics company Circus Social raises $1M pre-series A round

AI-powered social intelligence and analytics company Circus Social raises $1M pre-series A round

NewsLatest Updates
By Express Computer
Startup
0 16
Read Article

Social media analytics and big data SaaS company, Circus Social, has raised US$ 1 million in a pre-series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures, and other marquee investors based in the US, Singapore and India. These investors include Saurabh Gupta, Director (Data Strategy, Operations & Modernisation) – DC OSSE; Ganesh Mohan, Head of Strategy – Bajaj Finserv; Samit Shetty, CEO – Navi FinServe Pvt Ltd, Royston Tay and Yang Bin Kwok, Co-Founders – Zopim and Srinivasan Venkita Padmanabhan, President and Global Head of Finance – Olam Group.

Founded by IIT Kharagpur and IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, Ram Bhamidi, and King’s College London Graduate, Prerna Pant, Circus Social helps brands and businesses get actionable business insights from social and digital data in real time through the use of Big Data, AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning). Circus Social has clients across multiple industries in over 15 countries in the Asia Pacific.

The Singapore and Bangalore based company plans to use the funds to accelerate its growth in other geographies, strengthen its sales, engineering and data sciences teams and scale new revenue streams.

Mitesh Shah, Co-Founder, Inflection Point Ventures says, “Circus Social already has an enviable list of clients in Asia and this investment will help them strengthen their core teams and accelerate their growth. Social listening has become a mainstay of the marketing strategy of most enterprises today. Brands want to know what their customers want and give it to them in real-time. Plain vanilla social marketing is passé. Circus Social’s founding teams’ understanding of AI and its use in social listening has proven its mettle based on the numbers we have seen, thus making it a good opportunity for IPV to invest in the company.”


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image