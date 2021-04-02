AI-powered social intelligence and analytics company Circus Social raises $1M pre-series A round

Read Article

Social media analytics and big data SaaS company, Circus Social, has raised US$ 1 million in a pre-series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures, and other marquee investors based in the US, Singapore and India. These investors include Saurabh Gupta, Director (Data Strategy, Operations & Modernisation) – DC OSSE; Ganesh Mohan, Head of Strategy – Bajaj Finserv; Samit Shetty, CEO – Navi FinServe Pvt Ltd, Royston Tay and Yang Bin Kwok, Co-Founders – Zopim and Srinivasan Venkita Padmanabhan, President and Global Head of Finance – Olam Group.

Founded by IIT Kharagpur and IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, Ram Bhamidi, and King’s College London Graduate, Prerna Pant, Circus Social helps brands and businesses get actionable business insights from social and digital data in real time through the use of Big Data, AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning). Circus Social has clients across multiple industries in over 15 countries in the Asia Pacific.

The Singapore and Bangalore based company plans to use the funds to accelerate its growth in other geographies, strengthen its sales, engineering and data sciences teams and scale new revenue streams.

Mitesh Shah, Co-Founder, Inflection Point Ventures says, “Circus Social already has an enviable list of clients in Asia and this investment will help them strengthen their core teams and accelerate their growth. Social listening has become a mainstay of the marketing strategy of most enterprises today. Brands want to know what their customers want and give it to them in real-time. Plain vanilla social marketing is passé. Circus Social’s founding teams’ understanding of AI and its use in social listening has proven its mettle based on the numbers we have seen, thus making it a good opportunity for IPV to invest in the company.”

