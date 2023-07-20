AICTE and ERNET India join hands to strengthen technical education using ICT solutions

In an effort to work together towards improving technical education system by utilising emerging Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solutions, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) collaborated with ERNET India, an autonomous organisation of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

The Chairman, AICTE and DG, ERNET India signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to offer various digital solutions to the AICTE affiliated institutions. The MoU was signed in the presence of Vice Chairman, AICTE; Member Secretary, AICTE; and Senior officers of AICTE and ERNET India on 19th July 2023.

Speaking at the occasion Chairman, AICTE informed that in the agreed collaboration areas, AICTE will facilitate ERNET India to reach out to its affiliated institutions to offer a bouquet of services that ERNET India has to offer. ERNET India and AICTE will also work together towards the implementation of emerging ICT solutions in affiliated institutions.

Further, DG, ERNET India informed that ERNET India would extend its full support in building state of the art secure ICT infrastructure to the AICTE affiliated institutions; in the field of Domain Services, Smart/e-Class rooms, Campus Networking, ICT Academy, Eduroam, Website Content Accessibility, last mile connectivity through VSAT technology, University and College Management solution and many more such areas.