Airtel Business partners with the Ministry of Education to power Government of India’s Ed-Tech platform – DIKSHA

Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), one of India’s leading telecommunications service providers, announced that it has won the Cloud and CDN mandate from the Digital India Corporation (DIC) to power DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing) – India’s national platform for open education digital content. DIC is under the aegis of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India.

With this mandate, Airtel becomes the trusted partner for end-to-end management of DIKSHA’s online platforms across its mobile application and website. The DIKSHA application and website will now be powered by Airtel Cloud and will be made seamlessly accessible to students across the country for free educational content in their preferred Indian language. Students, particularly in far-flung and remote locations, will be able to easily enrol onto the platform. Airtel Cloud will also lead the migration of DIKSHA to Oracle Cloud and offer its managed services along with CDN solutions.

Praveen Agarwal, Head – Govt. Business, Airtel Business, added, “DIKSHA offers 9300+ courses in 35+ Indian languages and has witnessed 50+ billion learning sessions and 60+ billion minutes of usage by students, making it one of the largest free education platforms in the world. We are thrilled to partner with the Ministry of Education to bolster this crucial education infrastructure and advance its accessibility to millions of children across the country with our state-of-the-art cloud and CDN services.”

Airtel Cloud is a part of Airtel’s B2B arm – Airtel Business – and is India’s leading and most trusted provider of ICT services with a diverse portfolio of offerings to enterprises, governments, carriers, and small and medium businesses. Airtel Cloud leverages private, public and Edge cloud to offer enterprises a one-stop-destination for a hybrid cloud strategy. With an all-inclusive portfolio comprising connectivity, data center, and security in addition to cloud solutions, Airtel Cloud enables enterprises to accelerate and optimise their digital transformation journey.

The Digital India Corporation focuses on improving the standard of living of the common man by providing access to the benefits emerging from Information and Communication Technologies (ICT). Launched in 2017 by the Ministry of Education, DIKSHA aims to provide quality e-content in the form of e-textbooks and audiobooks for free to all teachers and learners across the country. The platform offers over 5700 crore minutes of learning and over 7200 of its courses have witnessed an enrolment and course completion rate of 82%.

