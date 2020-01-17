Within a few days after Sundar Pichai held over the reins of Alphabet, Alphabet seems to be topping the tech world already. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, becomes the fourth-largest company in the US that has attained a market value of more than $1 trillion. Alphabet becomes a successor of Apple, Amazon and Microsoft.

Sundar Pichai Did The Magic?

It’s worth saying that Alphabet has achieved this milestone just within a month after Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin had stepped down from their respective positions of CEO and President positions of Alphabet.

In December 2019, Larry Page had handed over the reins to Google CEO Sundar Pichai. This made Pichai the CEO of both Google and Alphabet.

What is Wall Street Saying?

As per experts, Alphabet is slated to report its fourth-quarter earnings by February 3rd. Based on this, Wall Street analysts are expecting Alphabet to report revenue of around $46.9 billion, a surge up to around 20 percent.

Are All Trillion-Dollar Companies Economically Sound?

Experts say that a trillion-dollar valuation doesn’t always talk about the company’s overall economic health of a company. Also, investors don’t use this in a meaningful way either.

Until last year, the trillion-dollar companies were the most profitable companies in the world. However, there were some exceptions like Saudi Aramco topping the list, Apple coming second and Alphabet at 7th.

There is a high probability that the next company expected to hit the trillion-dollar market would be Facebook. There have been no official confirmations yet, but figures suggest the same.

