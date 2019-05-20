Amazon.in announces the launch of domestic flight bookings

Amazon.in announced the launch of domestic flight bookings. Customers can find the flights icon on the Amazon Pay page in the Amazon mobile app and on the website. In few simple steps, customers can complete their flight bookings and avail rewards. Delighted by the shopping experience, there has been a growing demand from customers for more services offered by Amazon. This launch enables customers to book their domestic flight tickets in addition to shopping, money transfers, utility bill payments, mobile recharges – all in one single app.

By booking flight tickets on Amazon, customers can use their existing contact details and payment information, saving the effort of entering this information every time. Customers can see the payable amount including all applicable charges such as convenience fees which are shown transparently. In case customers need to cancel a ticket, they only pay the airline cancellation penalty with Amazon not levying any additional charges.

Customers get a seamless rewards experience – the best offer is automatically applied without the hassle of remembering coupon codes. During the launch period, there are rewards for everyone! While all customers can get cashback up to INR 1,600; Prime members are being offered extra rewards up to INR 2,000.

Speaking on the launch, Shariq Plasticwala, Director, Amazon Pay said, “Customers are already using Amazon beyond shopping. Over the past year, customers have rapidly adopted our payments services such as mobile recharges, utility payments and money transfers. They love the convenience we offer of shopping and paying – all in one single app. We’re delighted to add domestic flight bookings enabling customers to do more with their Amazon app and for Prime members to get more value from their membership. We are excited to partner with Cleartrip and share their passion of creating best in class travel experiences.”

Speaking on the launch Cleartrip CEO, Stuart Crighton said, “Building world class travel experiences for our customers continues to be the primary focus of Cleartrip. Partnering with a trusted consumer brand like Amazon is an exciting development for us. They have built a large and engaged customer base which enjoy their convenient shopping and payment experiences. We are delighted to partner with them to jointly serve customers.”

