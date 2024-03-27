Ansys multiphysics simulation tools catalysts for India’s semiconductor industry growth: CADFEM India

While Accelerated Computing, Generative AI and Semiconductor industry is experiencing rapid growth, India is trying to build an entire semiconductor ecosystem aiming to be among the world’s top five semiconductor producers in the next five years. CADFEM India, a leading provider of simulation-based Digital Engineering highlights the critical role of advanced simulation tools in driving innovation and competitiveness across industries in India as they move into the world of AI. Ansys Multiphysics Simulation tools, including Lumerical, empower semiconductor firms across India to achieve faster product development, improved performance, and enhanced market positioning.

In this regard, the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CENSE) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, in collaboration with CADFEM and ANSYS, recently concluded a four-day hands-on workshop focused on the ANSYS Lumerical EDA Platform. The workshop showcased ANSYS Simulation capabilities in silicon photonics design and served as a premier enabling platform for industry experts, researchers, startups, students, and enthusiasts in the field.

According to Dr. Madhukar Chaitri, CEO, CADFEM, India, “Ansys Multiphysics Simulation Tools represent a paradigm shift in how semiconductor companies approach silicon to systems product development. By harnessing the power of simulation, Indian semiconductor firms can accelerate time-to-market, minimize costs, and optimise performance, ultimately fueling industry growth and competitiveness, thereby positioning India as a global leader in semiconductor innovation.”