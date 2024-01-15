APSCHE and TeamLease EdTech collaborate to launch an innovative platform for work-integrated learning

In a landmark move, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) and TeamLease EdTech proudly announce the launch of their groundbreaking platform, Apsche.TeamLeaseEdTech.com. This platform is strategically designed to revolutionise education by offering internship opportunities to students undergoing graduation, providing students with invaluable real-world training experiences alongside formal education.

With a core focus on enhancing the employability of graduating students, this initiative aims to bridge the gap between education and industry requirements. The platform is meticulously crafted to make students job-ready, ensuring a seamless transition from academia to the professional world.

APSCHE and TeamLease EdTech pledge to provide 50,000 internships within the state. This initiative is a testament to their dedication to empowering the youth with practical skills that directly translate into job opportunities. Final-year graduation students across Andhra Pradesh will gain access to rewarding paid internship programs, providing both financial incentives and invaluable, real-world professional experience. This project marks a significant shift from traditional internships to career starters, providing students with long-term career opportunities and a platform to launch their professional journeys.

“This project and platform is more than just On-Job-Training Programs; it’s a gateway for students to transition smoothly from academia to industry,” said Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO, TeamLease EdTech. “Our collaboration with APSCHE is a testament to our commitment to enhance employability and equip the youth of Andhra Pradesh with the skills and experience necessary for the evolving job market.”

The initiative promises to be a game-changer in the state’s higher education system, emphasising the importance of practical experience in complementing academic learning. The paid internships offered through this program are tailored to meet the diverse needs of various industries, thereby broadening the scope for students to explore and excel in their chosen fields.

“Through this platform, we are ensuring that students are not only academically qualified but also industry-ready. This aligns perfectly with our goal of making Andhra Pradesh a hub of skilled and employable graduates, ready to contribute effectively to the workforce’’, stated Hemachandra Reddy, Chairman, APSCHE.

The platform is set to roll out on 16th January 2024, with both TeamLease EdTech and APSCHE working closely to ensure a seamless and impactful implementation.