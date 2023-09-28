Express Computer

Aviva Life Insurance appoints Gyanendra Singh as Chief Technology Officer

Aviva Life Insurance, has announced the appointment of Gyanendra Singh as the Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Singh will play a pivotal role in shaping Aviva’s digital transformation, Product Development, innovation, R&D, Information Security and innovation initiatives.

In this role, Gyan will drive the company to remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving digital landscape. His leadership will be instrumental in harnessing the power of emerging technologies, optimizing operational efficiencies, and further enhancing Aviva’s digital products and services. He will report directly to Asit Rath, CEO & MD, and take over the Product & Technology responsibility, previously handled by Kunal Anand, Chief Operations and Customer Services Officer.

Asit Rath, CEO & MD, Aviva India said, “We are pleased to welcome Gyan to the Aviva India family. He has joined at an exciting time of growth and transformation. He brings exceptional leadership qualities and a profound understanding of the technology landscape. As we continue to invest in cutting-edge technology, Gyan’s leadership will be instrumental in helping us deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Commenting on the role, Gyan, Chief Technology Officer, Aviva India said, “I am excited to take on this role at Aviva India and look forward to collaborating with talented professionals to deliver innovative technological solutions that will revolutionize the insurance experience for Indians. Together, we will continue to strengthen and drive our company’s success.”

With a career spanning over 20 years in BFSI technology development, Gyan has expertise in application development, data engineering, business intelligence, platform engineering, Info Sec, various Artificial Intelligence disciplines, and vendor management. Prior to joining Aviva India, Gyan was the CTO at Toffee Insurance where he scaled and built Digital Insurance distribution and Auto loan aggregation capability. Prior to that, he was Director, Technology Development at BlackRock India & Singapore, and Product Delivery Head at Polaris Financial Technology. He holds a degree in Computer Science from the University of Pune and is also a certified Project Management Professional from PMI.

