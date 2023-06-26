Azent Overseas Education Wins Prestigious Award for Best Emerging Ed-Tech App of the Year

Azent Overseas Education, a leading study abroad platform in India, has been honored with the Best Emerging Ed-Tech App of the Year award at the highly acclaimed 2.0 Technology Excellence Awards 2023. The recognition highlights Azent’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the education technology sector.

Founder and Managing Director of Azent Overseas Education, Priyanka Nishar, an Engineering Graduate from Cornell University and MBA from Harvard Business School, spoke about the significance of this achievement: “This recognition is a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team at Azent. It validates our commitment to providing exceptional guidance and support to students seeking educational opportunities abroad. We are grateful for the trust and confidence our students and their families have placed in us, and we remain committed to delivering exceptional services that transform lives and open doors to global opportunities.”

When asked about the reasons behind Azent’s selection for this prestigious acknowledgement, Nishar emphasized their organization’s commitment to innovation, problem-solving capabilities, and customer satisfaction. She stated, “Our unwavering commitment to empowering students and delivering personalized services has played a pivotal role in this well-deserved recognition. With our extensive network of partner institutions and highly experienced education counselors, we have successfully assisted numerous students in navigating the complex process of studying abroad. By harnessing cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights, Azent continues to enhance its services and streamline the study abroad process, ensuring seamless experiences for students.”

The Azent App, a key component of their platform, aims to address three core issues faced by students:

Personalization: The Azent App provides a personalized experience for each student based on their profile and interests, recognizing that every student has unique aspirations and reasons for studying abroad.

Information Overload: The app’s AI-powered course recommendation, combined with input from industry experts, helps students make well-informed decisions by providing relevant information about universities and programs, alleviating the challenges posed by the multitude of choices available.

Transparency: Azent empowers students to take control of their study abroad journey by keeping them informed about every important development. The app ensures transparency and facilitates active participation in decision-making.

What sets Azent apart from its peers is its personalized approach, recognizing the unique aspirations and goals of each student. By providing tailored guidance and support, Azent empowers students to make informed decisions about their academic journey abroad. Their team of expert counselors and advisors are well-versed in the intricacies of the international education landscape, ensuring students receive the most relevant and up-to-date information. Azent remains dedicated to its mission of transforming lives through education and empowering students to achieve their full potential on the global stage.