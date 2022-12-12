Express Computer

Bajaj Capital appoints Kamayani Aniruddh Nagar as its Chief Executive Officer

Bajaj Capital Limited has announced the appointment of Kamayani Aniruddh Nagar as its Chief Executive Officer to strengthen its Wealth management business. Nagar, whose last stint was with CitiBank, has a background of over 20 years in setting and scaling up business performance, delivering revenue, profitability, operational targets, customer excellence, building and maintaining solid relationships with channels, trade partners, and internal as well as external stakeholders. 

A veteran banker with long stints at ICICI, IDBI & CitiBank joins BajajCapital to drive the wealth management business. She has held various roles with national and regional leadership of business verticals and geographies, demonstrating initiative, goal orientation, inventiveness, and ambition in the past. 

She has expertise in setting up and managing large-scale distribution and retail banking operations, helming P&L ownership, optimizing sales of core and fee products, revising/improving processes and policies, enhancing customer relations, and ensuring compliance.

Commenting on the development, Rajiv Bajaj, Chairman, and MD of Bajaj Capital Limited, said, “We have expanded our footprint significantly across the nation and introduced new digital tech platforms to enhance the customer experience & our growth momentum. We are delighted to have Kamayani Nagar as our Chief Executive Officer-Wealth. She brings with her rich and diverse experience of nearly two decades in strategically scaling up businesses & managing wealth. With excitement and optimism, I welcome her to the Bajaj Capital family.

Sanjiv Bajaj, Jt. Chairman and MD, Bajaj Capital Limited, said, “We are pleased to have Kamayani on board. Her strong background in the BFSI space and leadership skills will add value to Bajaj Capital’s growth. With her addition to the family, we hope to execute our planned developments for the current and upcoming fiscal years, which will undoubtedly increase our brand visibility and market foothold. We are confidently looking to leverage her expertise and strong leadership skills to multiply our efforts for 100%+ results further.

Ms. Nagar said, “Bajaj Capital has a unique and commendable approach to business. It has shown significant growth in the past few years, empowering consumers with the right direction for managing their finances & simplifying their lives with world-class solutions. I’m excited to leverage BajajCapital’s existing popularity to streamline specific processes, introduce new additions to address the rising demands for proper wealth management, and then deliver excellence for higher revenue results.

I look forward to using my past expertise to create strategies to support BajajCapital’s mission to help India build a wealthy future.”

Nagar believes in the power of the team, focusing on precision, bringing clarity to the team, leading by example, fostering collaboration, empowering performance & driving excellence across business domains to deliver results in a constantly evolving VUCA environment.

