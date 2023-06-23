Barracuda welcomes Siroui Mushegian as the new CIO

Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, announced Siroui Mushegian as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO). Mushegian brings more than 20 years of executive and IT leadership experience to Barracuda and has successfully built strong operational environments that eliminate technology silos and deliver measurable business outcomes.

“As Barracuda continues to navigate the always evolving threat landscape, Siroui’s strategic thinking and dedication to excellence will play a pivotal role,” said Hatem Naguib, CEO of Barracuda. “By leveraging Siroui’s expertise, we aim to expand upon and to implement cutting-edge measures that safeguard our business, and by extension, our customers’ assets.”

“I’m thrilled to start this journey with Barracuda and eager to collaborate with the team to strengthen its systems and infrastructure,” said Siroui Mushegian, CIO of Barracuda. Cybersecurity is critical in today’s digital landscape, and I look forward to contributing my expertise and strategic vision to Barracuda.”

Mushegian joins Barracuda most recently from BlackLine where she was responsible for all aspects of BlackLine’s internal corporate IT. Before BlackLine, Mushegian held executive IT leadership roles at WNET New York Public Media, NBA, Ralph Lauren, and Time, Inc.