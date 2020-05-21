BenQ Shares A Guide On Working Productively at Home During Lockdown 

Read Article

Amidst the COVID pandemic, practice of staying at home is being implemented globally. Following this, many companies in the country quickly switched to remote-working models. This sudden transition to a work-from-home set-up has brought its own set of challenges.

For instance, productivity & collaboration can be difficult with remote work where distractions at home, setting processes, guidelines, tools in place to support work from home becomes a huge challenge. As a result, collaboration and working in sync from separate locations pose huge problem for all members of the company.

In companies where part of the team is working remotely during the lockdown period, one big hindrance to achieving productivity can be the use of ineffective technologies. Unless technologies in the offices are suited to facilitate communication with remote employees, efficiency, collaboration, and productivity can’t be guaranteed. The most significant challenge with remote work is the communication gap.

Follow the 3C’s , for a successful remote work set-up!

There are, of course, some basic tips for how to be more productive while working from home. Small things like having a routine, dedicated workspace, can be of help to people trying this for the first time.

When it comes to setting up effective processes, things like setting clear expectations and using time tracking applications to establish accountability can be helpful.

Communication

In order to avoid misunderstandings and the resulting errors and delays, all employees should be encouraged to communicate effectively with each other. For this, in addition to using intra-networks and other communication platforms, companies should focus on adopting technology solutions that facilitate effective communication between employees present in the office and those who are working remotely. This also ensures that self-quarantined employees still feel like valued members of the team.

Collaboration

Collaboration is also an integral aspect to develop with remote work. There exist several cloud-based collaboration tools to keep group-based deliverables and assignments on track. Companies that adopt such digital tools and software can motivate group participation while maintaining on-time submissions.

Meeting Room technologies like smart projectors and interactive flat panels are great tools to bring collaboration as they offer direct internet access and PC free meeting environments. Built in applications in smart projectors also allow for easy video conferencing to facilitate discussions with remote team members.

Community

In the current scenario and the aftermath of Covid-19, it is important that companies take into account the mental health of the employees and strive to keep team spirits high. A great way of doing this is by holding regular ‘catch-up’ meetings using video-conferencing tools. Here, meeting room technologies can help the remote team members stay connected with the office setting while helping break the monotony and keeping team members focused on group tasks and objectives.

By adopting new policies and meeting room technologies, companies can position themselves to better handle the new working situation while maintaining a positive bottom-line. And a key solution to consider here is the BenQ Smart Projector for Business that has a wide range of features to drive communication and collaboration within your teams.

