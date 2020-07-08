Birlasoft Partners with no-code platform specialist Innoveo

Read Article

Birlasoft Ltd announces its partnership with Innoveo, a leading global technology company, strengthening Birlasoft’s domain and digital capabilities to rapidly deliver world class solutions with Innoveo’s enterprise-level no-code platform.

Shilpa Bhandari, SVP & Global Head, BFSI, Birlasoft, “Innoveo is a true pioneer in the no-code platform space. Their flagship product “Innoveo Skye®” is easy to configure and flexible to integrate. More than 100 applications have been built and delivered on this platform. Birlasoft is thrilled to partner with Innoveo and help our customers fast-track their digital journeys and roll out new applications at a fraction of the cost of traditional IT development.”

Amir Ghaffar, President and CEO, Innoveo, “We believe in harnessing technology to build the company of the future. Innoveo’s enterprise-level no-code solution will drive end-to-end digital transformation for our respective banking and insurance customers, enable powerful go-to-market strategies in record time and strengthen their competitive advantage. This dynamic partnership with Birlasoft will spearhead companies in their digital journeys and revolutionize the banking and insurance ecosystems.”

Birlasoft’s consulting and design thinking, united with Innoveo’s Skye®’s enterprise-level no-code platform, encompasses the power of domain, enterprise and digital technologies to reimagine business processes for our mutual customers and their ecosystems. Together, we will build the company of tomorrow, today.

