Bosch opens Internet of Things garage in Bengaluru

Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI) launched India’s first internet of things (IoT) garage in Electronic City, Bengaluru, to offer enterprises a full stack IoT implementation capability. The lab will focus on building technology demonstrators and validating them before they take shape into scalable solutions for smart connected products. The lab will partner with enterprises who want to build connected products. The entire gamut of service from build, develop, prototype and test are offered.

Vijay Ratnaparkhe, President and Managing Director, RBEI said, “The future will see the convergence of embedded, IT and IoT world. An IoT lab such as this will help us become ready for the future and also realize our aspiration of becoming the leading IoT company”.

RBEI is ideally positioned as a system integrator that has in-depth understanding of key IoT capabilities, the competency and prior experience to implement such solutions, and existing partnerships with various eco-system players. Raghuram Joshi, Sr. General Manager, RBEI said, “IoT is the building block of digital transformation journey taken up by most enterprises. Ability to stitch through solutions across sensor, software and services remains a fundamental capability to be successful in this ecosystem. The IoT Garage will enable us to accelerate this capability building journey and challenge the digital frontiers”.

Bosch is also working with NASSCOM and reaching out to universities to evangelize the connected life. During the inauguration, Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO, NASSCOM Center of Excellence IoT & AI, said “There is no cookie-cutter solution that will fit all; each company and industry use-case will require a customized approach. Therein lies both the challenge and opportunity that is addressed by this Bosch IoT Garage. We look forward to our collaboration with Bosch, the global leader in innovation with a long-standing presence in Bengaluru, and together driving the understanding, evangelization and adoption of IoT and PoCs in different domains.”

The Internet of Things (IoT) is changing how we live, work, and get around — homes are becoming smarter, factories more productive, and mobility is taking on a fundamentally new form. Following its “Invented for life” ethos, Bosch is constantly developing new ways of applying connectivity that will make all aspects of life easier.

