Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  BPEA EQT Mid-Market Growth to acquire a majority stake in Indium Software, a fast-growing digital engineering company in India

BPEA EQT Mid-Market Growth to acquire a majority stake in Indium Software, a fast-growing digital engineering company in India

News
By Express Computer
0 1

EQT has announced that the BPEA EQT Mid-Market Growth Fund (“BPEA EQT Mid-Market Growth”) has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Indium Software (the “Company”) from existing shareholders. The Company’s Co-Founder, Ram Sukumar, will continue leading the firm as CEO.

Headquartered in Chennai, Indium is a fast-growing, digital engineering provider, offering cutting-edge technology solutions to enterprise customers and born-digital companies. Indium was co-founded in 1999 by Ram Sukumar and Vijay Balaji, and today boasts of a team of about 3,000 employees. Indium has grown at a CAGR of around 50 percent over the last three years.

BPEA EQT Mid-Market Growth will support Indium in its next phase of growth, drawing on EQT’s global experience in Tech Services with about USD 11 bn invested in the sector in Asia, in-house digitalization capabilities, and global network of industry experts.
Hari Gopalakrishnan, Partner and Co-Head of BPEA EQT India, “We are excited to partner with CEO Ram Sukumar and Indium’s stellar management team, as the company enters its next phase of evolution. Indium has highly impressive digital capabilities and a strong client roster of global blue-chip enterprises. We are confident of drawing on EQT’s extensive value creation playbook in Tech Services and supporting the company on its strong growth momentum”.

Ram Sukumar, Co-founder and CEO of Indium, said, “Indium has been built on a culture of client centricity, trust and high-performance. Over the years, we have embraced multiple technology shifts, and today, have become a trusted partner to several enterprises accelerating on their digital and AI journeys. We are truly excited about welcoming EQT as our partner, and we hope to leverage their global footprint to scale our business.”

The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2024.

BPEA EQT Mid-Market Growth was advised by JSA, Deloitte, and PwC. Avendus Capital served as exclusive financial advisor and SAM & Co. served as legal counsel to Indium and its shareholders.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image