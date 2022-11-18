CitiusTech Acquires Wilco Source, Expands Specialized Salesforce Capabilities for Healthcare & Life Sciences

CitiusTech, a leader in healthcare technology and consulting services, today announced that it has acquired Wilco Source, one of the world’s leading providers of Salesforce consulting and implementation services for healthcare and life sciences companies.

As organizations increasingly adopt digital technologies to transform care delivery, strengthening patient and member experience across the care continuum has become a key imperative. The acquisition of Willco Source enables CitiusTech to strengthen its patient and member-centric digital offerings, by combining CitiusTech’s deep healthcare domain and digital innovation expertise with strong Salesforce implementation, integration, and product engineering capabilities from Wilco Source.

The acquisition is aligned with CitiusTech’s 3×10 growth strategy to accelerate business transformation and convergence across the healthcare and life sciences industry. Post-acquisition, the Wilco Source leadership will run the integrated Salesforce business providing solutions and services across CitiusTech’s and Wilco Source’s existing and new clients.

“Evolving healthcare models highlight the need for exceptional patient and member experience and care at every step of their journey, driven by meaningful and actionable insights,” said Bhaskar Sambasivan, Chief Executive Officer of CitiusTech. “Wilco Source will strengthen CitiusTech’s offerings in these areas and will give our clients a unified approach to building patient-centric operating models, enabling them to accelerate digital innovation. We are thrilled to welcome Wilco Source to the CitiusTech family.”

Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Wilco Source has more than 400 employees across the US and India. The company has been a Salesforce partner since its inception in 2014 and has built a strong team of healthcare technologists and Salesforce experts with over 450 Salesforce certifications. Wilco Source provides enterprise solutions for many leading healthcare and life sciences organizations, and has developed multiple accelerators and solutions, including:

-Digital front door (i.e., patient and provider portals) (Salesforce Communities)

-CRM for pharmaceutical companies to support contact center operations, inventory management, demand forecasting, and order-to-cash (Salesforce Health, Service, Manufacturing Clouds)

-Digital hubs for personalized, omnichannel patient and member experience (Salesforce Health Cloud)

-Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS) solutions for pharmaceutical companies (Salesforce Health Cloud)

-Marketing automation (Salesforce Marketing Cloud)

-Configure-price-quote (CPQ) and Field Service solutions for medical device companies (Salesforce Sales, Service, and Revenue Clouds)

“Wilco Source has played an essential role in driving patient, provider, and member experience transformation powered by Salesforce,” said Kedar Relangi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wilco Source. “By joining the CitiusTech team, we will now have a wider industry presence and access to a large client base to apply our expertise and solutions, and truly transform consumer experience across healthcare and life sciences. “

Wilco Source brings proven capabilities and deep domain expertise through client-centric offerings, proprietary solutions, and frameworks that address critical industry needs to deliver enterprise transformation services and faster time-to-value for pharmaceutical companies, specialty hub service providers, and medical device companies. Some of the Wilco Source proprietary solutions include the Wilco REMS Central application available on the Salesforce AppExchange and the Wilco Docx SaaS application which accelerates intake automation. The company has demonstrated strong growth over the last few years, fuelled by a strong market shift towards digital technology and growing adoption of Salesforce by healthcare and life sciences organizations.

The Wilco Source acquisition is the third acquisition by CitiusTech in specialized healthcare technology and consulting companies over the last four years. CitiusTech continues to selectively pursue strategic acquisition opportunities that deepen its healthcare domain expertise, build complementary technology capabilities, expand into new geographies, and strengthen relationships with key clients.