Citrix Survey reveals born Digital Poised to deliver substantial economic gains

Today’s young employees are the engines of the knowledge economy and tomorrow’s business leaders. And according to The Born Digital Effect, the latest research from Citrix Systems, they are primed to deliver an extra US$ 1.9 trillion in corporate profits. But they will need some help to pull it off.

Made up of Millennials (born 1981 to 1996) and Generation Z (born after 1997) workers, the Born Digital are the first generation to grow up in an entirely digital world, and now account for most of the global workforce.

“These young employees are different from previous generations in that they have only ever known a tech-driven world of work. To shore up their future business success, companies must understand their values, career aspirations and working styles and invest in their development,” said Donna Kimmel, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Citrix.

To help them do this, Citrix, together with Coleman Parkes Research and Oxford Analytica, conducted The Born Digital Effect, a study that combined global opinion research from 1,000 business leaders and 2,000 knowledge workers in 10 countries to understand what the Born Digital want from work, with economic modeling to quantify the impact they can have on business and the larger economy.

