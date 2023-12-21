Coforge collaborates with Microsoft to use Generative AI for enterprises

Coforge Limited, a global digital services and solutions provider, has announced an initiative with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to aid the adoption of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) across enterprises. Coforge’s Generative AI solutions offer enterprises a comprehensive toolkit to address complex challenges and unlock new growth opportunities using AI.

Coforge’s Generative AI solutions, using Azure OpenAI Service, support innovation by enabling creative problem-solving and optimising processes at scale. They enhance decision-making with data-driven insights, elevate customer interactions, streamline operations, and accelerate digital transformation efforts. This collaboration between Coforge and Microsoft empowers enterprises to embrace AI’s potential for growth and efficiency across various aspects of their operations.

Coforge already has an impressive track record of developing POCs and explorations for several cases utilising Generative AI with its clients are underway. Coforge also offers Gen AI solutions on the Azure Marketplace.

Coforge’s collaboration with Microsoft underscores its commitment to developing a collaborative ecosystem that fosters innovation, knowledge sharing, and the exchange of best practices in Generative AI adoption. As a part of the initiative, Coforge will be rolling out specialised workshops, training sessions, and resources to help enterprises understand the benefits of Generative AI and successfully implement it in their operations.

Vic Gupta Executive Vice President, Microsoft Business Unit, Coforge said, “Coforge’s collaboration with Microsoft to develop Generative AI solutions marks a significant milestone in our journey to transform enterprise possibilities. Benefitting from Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower businesses to embrace AI-driven transformation.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with Coforge to accelerate Generative AI adoption among enterprises worldwide,” said Sangita Singh, General Manager IT&ITES, Microsoft India. “Throughout our collaboration, Coforge has consistently demonstrated expertise in harnessing the power of Generative AI, utilising Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. Their comprehensive approach to innovation, spanning research, development, and deployment of seamlessly integrated solutions, showcases their commitment to driving transformative outcomes.”

This announcement follows Coforge’s recent launch of Coforge Quasar, a Gen AI Platform designed to build Enterprise AI capabilities. It comes pre-loaded with a comprehensive set of APIs readily available for integration. Coforge also recently launched Quasar Responsible AI- a comprehensive solution to ensure AI is ethical, fair, transparent, and regulatory compliant.

Coforge’s Generative AI solutions, using Azure OpenAI Service, are poised to reshape the business landscape by ushering in a new era of AI-driven possibilities. Enterprises that embrace this initiative will be better equipped to navigate the challenges of today’s evolving business environment and seize the opportunities of tomorrow.