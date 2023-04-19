Cognizant announces third merit increase for its employees in 18 months

Cognizant has announced 2023 merit increase for its employees. As per the CEO’s note to the employees, the company plans to award more than 300,000 associates a merit increase this year.

The note further highlights that with this move, Cognizant has advanced the merit increase by six months earlier in the year. This means that many of the company’s employees will receive their third merit increase in 18 months.

Recently, the company expanded its learning and development programs to upskill talent in Future-Ready Digital Capabilities. They also developed programs to prepare the next generation of technology professionals for career growth and build a diverse talent pipeline.