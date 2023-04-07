Express Computer

Cognizant collaborates with Microsoft to bring Microsoft Cloud-based Technology Solutions to the healthcare market

News
Cognizant announced an expansion of their long-standing healthcare collaboration with Microsoft, to give healthcare payers and providers easy access to cutting-edge technology solutions, streamlined claims management, and improved interoperability to optimize business operations and deliver better patient and member experiences.

As part of the expansion, Cognizant and Microsoft will work together to build an integration roadmap between Cognizant’s TriZetto healthcare products with Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare. The companies will also collaborate to develop and run Cognizant’s current and future healthcare SaaS solutions on Microsoft Azure, migrate new and existing clients from on premises environments to streamlined functions managed on the Microsoft Cloud, and support future technologies designed to deliver new insights for payers, providers, and consumers.

A collaboration with benefits for payers, providers, and consumers

Recognized as a market leader in healthcare cloud-based administration, Cognizant collaborates with Microsoft on a variety of healthcare provider and payer solutions, including interoperability and cost estimation suites in a SaaS environment. This collaborative effort provides greater transparency for consumers who can more readily access historical healthcare data, review procedure costs for services, and compare pricing across providers to make informed healthcare decisions.

“Delivering leading technology to our healthcare clients is critical in enabling payers and providers to focus more time on supporting quality of care for beneficiaries,” said Surya Gummadi, EVP and President, Cognizant Americas. “Through our strategic partnership with Microsoft and building on our advanced TriZetto healthcare solutions, we are empowering clients to adapt to shifting market trends, regulatory changes, and operational demands. We are proud to work together with Microsoft in this capacity, delivering superior technology and capabilities that support both our clients and positive health outcomes for their members.”

“Through this integration with Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, TriZetto customers can harness the innovative features and capabilities across the entire Microsoft Cloud, empowering them to unlock growth, tap into new revenue streams, and transition their existing services to the cloud,” said Tom McGuinness, Corporate Vice President, Global Healthcare & Life Sciences, Microsoft.

Cognizant’s TriZetto Healthcare Products are a portfolio of software solutions that help organizations enhance revenue growth, drive administrative efficiency, improve cost and quality of care, and improve the member and patient experience. TriZetto’s Enterprise portfolio includes 347K+ healthcare providers, 8K+ health insurance payers, and 2.6B annual transactions on its Facets and QNXT platforms. 

