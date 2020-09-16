Connected cars and telematics will need to address issues of safety and ethics

Read Article

Siddharth Vinayak Patankar, acclaimed senior auto journalist, Editor in Chief, carandbike and Executive Director of World CAR Awards shared interesting perspectives on Connected Cars and Telematics at an E – Talk by Mind Matters held at Extentia Information Technology in Pune recently. He is also Chief Editor – Auto & Head of Automobile Programming NDTV.

“As connected cars and telematics become mainstream in the future, issues related to safety and ethics will need to be addressed” said Siddharth, “For example in the event of an imminent collision between an autonomous car and one of the 2 pedestrians where one is a small child and the other is an octogenarian parent of the car owner, who would the car choose? Technology without a doubt contributes to driver convenience and passenger safety but a line will need to be drawn in the future.”

Siddharth shared these and many other interesting perspectives on the subject during his well-attended and highly interactive E-Talk. Connectivity, information sharing, car to car communication, traffic management data, ride-sharing and related legal aspects and perspectives kept the audience engaged in his 60-minute talk.

Mind Matters has been organizing ‘Enrichment Talks’ for companies. These talks have been rolled out in the form of Breakfast Talks, Masterclasses and E-Talks. From authors to Boardroom Directors, from film crews to scientists, from highly decorated administrative officers to senior journalists, from international pageant winners to magicians, from astronomers to renowned faculty at the country’s most prestigious colleges and institutes these speakers are at the pinnacle of their careers and known across the globe for their achievements in their respective fields.

Engaging and gifted speakers, they have left audiences much inspired and in awe of their passion, commitment and untiring zeal for excellence in their professional and personal lives. Arvind Paranjpe (Nehru Planetarium, Mumbai), Magician Jitendra Raghuvir, Abhay Vaidya (author, senior journalist and former Resident Editor, Hindustan Times), Pallavi Kaushik (Mrs. Universe title holder), ACP Bhanupratap Barge (decorated top cop, encounter specialist and former head of ATS, Pune), Daivata Chavan Patil and crew (Film producer of award winning film Barayan), Prof. Dr. K N Ganesh (Director IISER Tirupati and past Director, IISER Pune), SunandanLele (renowned cricket commentator and senior sports journalist), K K Gureja (author and former Director Thermax) and RJ Tarun are some of the well-known speakers that Mind Matters has brought to these ‘Enrichment Talks’.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]