COVID-19: Initiatives by Philips Innovation Campus

Here’s Ms. Kalavathi GV , Head – Philips Innovation Campus, Bengaluru on the initiatives PIC has taken to support their employees while they work from home.

The year 2020 has thrown an unprecedented challenge for all and redefined our way of working. Our employees at Philips are adapting to the changing circumstances remarkably. Every day, as we are navigating through the challenges of working remotely, the health and safety of our employees remains a top priority for us at Philips Innovation Campus (PIC). Hence PIC has created various programs to engage not only their employees but also their family members to stay strong through these testing times.

As a first step towards aiding our employees during the nationwide lockdown, an Employee Assistance Program that has a doctor on call to support the emotional well-being of our employees was launched. Apart from this, the organisation is also providing access to physical fitness videos, webinars with fitness coaches to help all employees to maintain their physical health. Tips on ergonomics, WFH (Work from Home) productivity, tips for parents to keep their tiny tots engaged are being provided. Exclusive virtual learning sessions with external experts on time and self-management, AI are also being organized to make remote working a pleasant experience for all the employees.

We also encouraged all the teams to appoint a Chief Fun Officer(CFO) to organize fun activities. So the CFOs are engaging their teams with contests like best tips on WFH, crossword, picture contest and daily quiz. These are not only redefining everyday virtual meetings, but also promoting great connect amongst team members. Apart from the employees, PIC is also reaching out to the family of the employees through drawing contest for the employee kids and talent show contest for the family! Virtual town halls showcasing best practices of work and managing home, along with regular updates from leaders are helping employees across the organisation realize that we are all in this together.





