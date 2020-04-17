Discovery Plus launches campaign urging people to stay indoors & stream the outdoors

Read Article

Discovery Plus, India’s first ever real-life entertainment OTT platform, with an aim to engage audiences in the period of extended lockdown, has launched a limited time annual subscription package at an unbelievable price of INR 99. The offer gives users an annual subscription at the cost of a monthly plan. The #SafetyExtended offer can be availed on the Premium page of the app and is available till 11:59 pm, April 16th. To drive home the message, Discovery Plus has launched digital campaign urging people to stay indoors with a film titled ‘The outdoors can wait’.

Further, Discovery Plus will be releasing an anthology of three Covid-19 documentaries this week, which can be streamed without a premium account in light of widespread curiosity about the Pandemic. Among the specials to be released is Pandemic Covid 19, a 45-minute probing documentary where experts reveal why COVID-19 is unique, why the world was so unprepared for it and what could have been done differently to contain its spread.

The streaming service, which was launched earlier this year, offers thousands of hours of exclusive content across 40+ genres, including Science, Adventure, Food and Lifestyle, in 8 languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali & Marathi.

Issac John, Business Head – Digital (South Asia), Discovery, said, “Our campaign film drives the message of urging audiences to stay indoors while bringing alive the most picturesque outdoors on earth – outdoors which can be seen through myriad shows that are available on the app. The idea of the #SafetyExtended offer is to help families across the country enjoy and engage with premium and high-quality real-life entertainment during the extended lockdown period. Alongside, given the huge interest amongst audiences about Covid-19, we’re releasing three documentaries on Covid-19 which will be available for free consumption on the platform.”

The content on Discovery Plus has been carefully curated from the world’s most trusted content brands such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, BBC, TLC, Discovery Science, Discovery Turbo, ID, Food Network, HGTV, Cooking Channel, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Motortrend and VICE.

Developed and curated especially for the Indian audience, Discovery Plus has seen a strong rise in consumption since its launch last month, with shows on science, adventure and lifestyle receiving a phenomenal response from viewers.





