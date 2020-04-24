Study Group to offer first-ever free virtual UK Visa training to career counsellors in India

Read Article

Study Group, a global company that prepares international students for university degree programmes, has announced a two-day free virtual UK visa training session for Career Counsellors in India to address the challenges and inquiries of Indian students on their academic plans to study in the UK that these counsellors receive every day. Scheduled to be held on April 27, 2020, and May 1, 2020, between 1.30 pm – 3.30 pm, Study Group is expected to connect with over 500 during these two days.

Keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic, which has not only locked down the boundaries of many countries but has also limited the opportunities for students, Study Group recently launched its virtual learning platform to deliver the same high level of quality teaching and student support. Those who are interested to study in a foreign land and are keen to work on their language, academic and social skills for university progression, will continue to have programs by the same expert academic teams who have helped thousands of students’ progress successfully to their chosen degree. With the help of its virtual learning platform, students will have combined live-streamed classes alongside recorded lessons, online social calendars, group work platforms, and live chat forums.

Sharing his views on the announcement, Ben Charlton, UK Director for India, said, “We intend to share real time-based information with our career counsellors and agents who in turn would be able to guide our students in a right manner and can address their doubts and challenges. Being the leading provider of education globally and intend, we would like to take this opportunity to uphold the same high standards across both teaching formats with our Virtual learning platform. Our primary objective is to help each student, especially those who intend to join our UK Pre Master programmes online in May and June 2020, progress to their University of choice. This is crucial for those students who do not want to lose time or fall behind their classmates.”

