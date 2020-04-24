Urban Company mandates service professionals to install and use the Aarogya Setu App

Read Article

Urban Company (previously UrbanClap) has made it mandatory for its service providers, such as plumbers, carpenters, electricians, and disinfection workers, to download the Aarogya Setu app. The company has asked its professionals to confirm their risk status on Aarogya Setu App before starting a service on the Urban Company app. The professionals have been further advised to show customers the Aarogya Setu app to assure them of their health and fitness levels before starting a service.

“Urban Company has put in place a strict six-step safety protocol for all services. These protocols include daily temporary checks, wearing masks and gloves, sanitization of tools & surfaces, use of single-use sachets and disposables, sick leave program, etc. A very important SOP is our service partner showing consumers their status on the Aarogya Setu app before entering the consumer’s house.” said Abhiraj Bhal, Co-founder of Urban Company.

In addition to the Aarogya Setu Mandatory check, the company has implemented five SOPs together under the UC Safe program to significantly enhance the safety of its customers, partners, and employees.

1. Sanitization of tools and single-use sachets: Sanitizing tools and using single-use sachets and disposables whenever beauty services resume. Additionally, for home services such as asappliance repair, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, etc., the protocol is to ensure a contactless service experience.

2. Health and safety training: For service professionals, the company has launched Project Kavach – a certification training program to help them protect themselves and take necessary safety precautions as they go about resuming their daily lives, vocations and routines. The Kavach certification program will train over 27,000 partners on personal safety and hygiene standards, PPE usage and service SOPs through a staggered 7-day virtual training program.

3. Suraksha holidays: The economic consequences of the lockdown have been most severe for lower-income and gig economy workers. To provide sustenance and income for any partner who needs to self-quarantine, if running a temperature or so advised by a medical practitioner, Urban Company is providing a weekly income grant of INR 2,000. This is to ensure that our partners can get well without having to worry about lost income. Over and above this, we have purchased insurance cover for any partner infected with the disease, covering any hospitalization expenses and a per-day allowance.

4. Daily temperature checks: The company is in the process of instituting daily temperature checks for all partners on the platform. If found unwell, a partner can return to work only after a minimum of three successive days of running a normal temperature, or as advised by a physician. The company will ensure that partners have access to doctors via tele-medicine services for free of cost.

5. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE): The company is also in the process of procuring and shipping a Safety Kit with mandatory Personal Protective Equipment to over 27,000 service professionals who are associated with the platform. When services resume, all service professionals will be required to wear the protective gear, comprising a 3-ply surgical mask, protective sterile gloves, and goggles. They will also be given a hand sanitizer and sanitization spray as part of the safety kit.

