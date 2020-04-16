Zoomcar extends monetary relaxation to its subscribers amid nationwide lockdown due to Covid-19

Read Article

Extending support to customers of its shared subscription program amid the extended nationwide lockdown, self-drive mobility platform, Zoomcar has taken substantial initiatives to share their burden. Since subscribers will be unable to utilize their vehicle amid the extended lockdown period announced by the central government, the company has introduced three temporary options in their subscription program.

Zoomcar will be offering a waiver of 1-month in its subscription fee amounting to an average of INR 25K. So, while they will have to pay for any outstanding for the month of April, the fee for May would be waived-off.To further be easy on the subscriber’s pocket, the second option allows them to avail a complete waiver for the 21-day lockdown spread out across March and April upfront. On top of that, they can also choose to avail a 50% deferment in their payable amount for 2 months.

Zoomcar is also opening the option of terminating the subscriptions without charging any penalties(discounted penalties in some cases) if the subscribers are unsure about the future use of the cars.

Commenting on the latest development, Greg Moran, CEO & Co-Founder Zoomcar, said, “The coronavirus pandemic has affected the world at large. While it has been affecting basic livelihoods and creating challenging times for businesses, at Zoomcar, we are firmly committed to ensuring that our customers have uninterrupted access to their vehicles.In the spirit of collaboration during this tumultuous period, we’re pleased to share the burden with our subscribers and have therefore introduced significant measures to help them manage during this time. These flexible offerings will enable optimal utilisation of our services by our customers as we slowly return to normalcy’’

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]