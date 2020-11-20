Criteo Integrates with Oracle Data Cloud to Strengthen Brand Safety Capabilities for Marketers

Read Article

Criteo today announced an integration with Oracle Data Cloud to strengthen its existing brand safety offering. Criteo’s AI Engine, a predictive bidding tool, is now integrated with Oracle’s solution to provide real-time content review and classification pre-bid to clients across brand suitable categories.

Brand safety continues to gain prominence with advertisers and marketers concerned by the rise of sensitive news topics and misinformation. According to a recent Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) study, over 77% of industry professionals cited brand safety as a key priority in 2020. Criteo is responding to these industry needs through its integration with Oracle to deliver greater brand protection to marketers while continuing to provide scale and performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Taranjeet Singh, Managing Director, SEA and India, Criteo said, “With growing concerns over data and transparency, Criteo focuses to deliver the highest advertising experience for all partner advertisers and publishers. This integration with Oracle Data Cloud is an example of our incremental steps towards the best, most personalised and relevant ad experience possible. We’re pleased to partner with Oracle Data Cloud as we continue to meet industry and client standards when it comes to brand safety.”

“We’re pleased to work with Criteo to provide industry professionals the right technology solution to address ongoing and fast evolving brand safety concerns,” says Chris Stark, Senior Director, Product Management, Oracle Data Cloud. “Together, our goal is to give advertisers more control of their ad placements and shift the growing conversation surrounding brand safety to focus on long-term brand suitability.” This brand safety integration is available automatically for all India clients at no additional cost.

