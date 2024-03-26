CrowdStrike and HCLTech announce global strategic partnership to drive enterprise cybersecurity transformation

Express Computer

CrowdStrike and HCLTech, a leading global technology company, announced a new strategic partnership to power HCLTech’s managed detection and response (MDR) solutions with the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon XDR platform. The partnership will empower HCLTech to deliver the breadth of the Falcon platform, assisting organizations in cybersecurity transformation across device, identity, cloud, data, next-gen SIEM, and beyond, led and managed by HCLTech.

According to the CrowdStrike 2024 Global Threat Report, cyberattacks are escalating and continue to grow faster, stealthier and more sophisticated. Generative AI has the potential to amplify adversary activity, arming attackers of all sophistication levels with advanced tradecraft. At the same time, the growing cybersecurity skills gap and lack of resources impacts security operations at many organizations, increasing the risk of a data breach. To protect against modern threats, customers need AI-native technology as well as the benefits of a managed security solution to reduce complexity and serve as a force multiplier for security and IT teams. The combination of HCLTech’s world-class MDR experts with the industry-leading Falcon platform delivers the security customers need to stop breaches.

“Delivering a Dynamic Cybersecurity Posture is core to our solutions and engagements, and the partnership with CrowdStrike will further strengthen our commitment to accelerate this journey for our customers,” said Amit Jain, executive vice president and global head of cybersecurity at HCLTech. “The proven CrowdStrike Falcon XDR platform will fuel our existing managed services solutions as we join forces to unleash a powerful defense against cyber threats. This partnership amplifies HCLTech’s leadership in Cybersecurity Services, reinforcing our dedication to delivering a resilient Digital Foundation for our global customers.”

“Organizations across the globe select the AI-native Falcon platform to transform and consolidate their cybersecurity,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. “Our partnership with HCLTech extends the reach of the Falcon platform to new customers and markets, expediting spend consolidation and improving operational efficiencies. We’re proud of the success that we’re experiencing with HCLTech and are excited about the opportunity ahead – jointly on a mission to secure the world’s largest enterprises on cybersecurity’s winning platform.”

