CrowdStrike launches Native XDR Offering for ChromeOS and expands its partnership with Google

CrowdStrike introduced the industry’s first EDR/XDR offering to provide visibility and threat detection for ChromeOS devices without the need for an MDM solution, as part of an expanded partnership with Google. With CrowdStrike Falcon Insight XDR, organizations will benefit from industry-leading detection and response capabilities to stop adversaries across ChromeOS, Linux, macOS and Windows devices from a unified console for the broadest cross-platform coverage in the industry.

“CrowdStrike collaborated closely with the Google ChromeOS team to provide our joint customers with complete visibility and threat detection for their ChromeOS devices, as part of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform,” said Michael Sentonas, president at CrowdStrike. “We developed an elegant, innovative XDR offering for ChromeOS devices that significantly reduces the added drain on resources caused by agent-based MDM solutions.”

New capabilities include:

Native ChromeOS XDR: Eliminate visibility gaps with native ChromeOS event telemetry ingested directly from Google with no additional MDM agents needed.

Eliminate visibility gaps with native ChromeOS event telemetry ingested directly from Google with no additional MDM agents needed. Simplified management in the CrowdStrike Falcon console: Get broad visibility with ChromeOS devices presented alongside other data sources in a unified console.

Get broad visibility with ChromeOS devices presented alongside other data sources in a unified console. Accelerated incident triaging and response: Orchestrate and automate notifications based on contextual insights and detections with CrowdStrike Falcon Fusion, an integrated component of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform.

“ChromeOS devices are designed to be secure by default. To meet the needs of enterprise customers, we have provided the developer ecosystem with features to help monitor ChromeOS devices, and get insights into their fleet,” said Scott Porter, Managing Director for Android & Chrome Enterprise Partnerships at Google. “We are excited that CrowdStrike has become our inaugural XDR partner to provide monitoring for ChromeOS devices within their platform.”

“Across all verticals, Chromebooks are part of organizations’ PC fleets,” said Michael Suby, Research VP at IDC. “In fact, our recent research1 shows that 16% of North American organizations have Chromebooks and we expect this percentage to increase. Lacking visibility into Chromebooks represents open invitation to bad actors. CrowdStrike’s native, agentless integration into ChromeOS rescinds this invitation.”

CrowdStrike’s ChromeOS integration with Google will be available for supported devices running ChromeOS 110 or higher. The integration will be generally available for customers by June 2023.