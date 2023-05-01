Express Computer

CSM Tech partners with Gabon govt for timber traceability solution

IT consulting company CSM Tech has signed a multi-million dollar contract with the West African nation of Gabon.
The deal is for the implementation of a timber traceability solution and an electronic timber trade platform for the ministry of Economy and Recovery of the Government of Gabon.

The agreement was signed by Nicole Jeanine LydieRobotyMbou, Minister of Economy and Recovery of Gabon and Priyadarshi Nanu Pany, Founder & CEO of CSM Tech last week, the statement said. The project was kicked-off recently by the Minister of Waters & Forests of the Government of Gabon, Professor Lee White.

“We are delighted to bag this opportunity and develop this one-stop, seamless digital solution for the Gabon government. This traceability platform will set new benchmarks in the transparent and sustainable timber trade. It will open up access to global markets for Gabon’s finished wood products,” said Priyadarshi Nanu Pany.
He said it will also ease timber trade for domestic and export markets while strengthening the government’s oversight over log movement and transactions. This milestone project deal will also throw open digital business opportunities in West Africa and Francophone countries.
The project aims at the digital transformation of existing forest and business operations, ensuring sustainable forest management through digitalization and end-to-end tracking of all administrative and technical activities, it added.

