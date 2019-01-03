Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

D-Link charts growth strategy for its SMB and enterprise business

In recent times, D-Link (India) Ltd has made some extensive plans to strengthen its Enterprise business segment. From expanding its product line, to establishing a dedicated vertical specific team, to investing in enhancing its support infrastructure for enterprise customers – D-Link has brought about significant transformation in its enterprise business operations. In line with its enterprise strategy to enhance focus on partner/ system integrator engagement, D-Link has now appointed Chetan Sabnis as Principal Consultant, D-Link partner community.

Sharing his thoughts on this new appointment Rohit Purushottam, VP – Enterprise Sales, D-Link (India) Ltd. said, “Enterprise business remains crucial to D-Link’s growth strategy for 2019. SMB, project business, large enterprise, Telcos are some of the key areas that we are focusing on and for which we have dedicated resources to deliver results. Chetan with his rich industry experience will be responsible for driving overall enterprise business, while creating an exclusive network of system integrators. I wish Chetan great success in his new role and look forward to seeing him contribute to our enterprise growth story.”

Chetan is an accomplished professional with experience spanning 25 years in channel & end-customer enterprise sales. Having worked with reputed organizations like Cisco, Ingram Micro, Savex, he bring with him vast knowledge and expertise in setting-up enterprise channel network. In his last assignment Chetan was part of Savex, and was responsible for developing channel for Aruba, Ubiquiti and Huawei.

“We stand committed to our partner centric business approach. Developing a robust enterprise partner network, engaging & synergizing with our existing partners, devising a strong go-to-market strategy are some of the key areas that I will be focusing on.” said Mr. Chetan Sabnis, Principal Consultant – D-Link partner community.

D-Link enterprise business encompasses projects, stock-n-sell, and large enterprises. Telcos, ISV’s, SMB’s, large enterprises are some of the customers D-Link caters to through its enterprise solution portfolio. D-Link is also working closely on government initiatives like Digital India, Smart city etc. and is actively present on GeM platform. At present D-Link has a strong network of national distributors and 80 plus business distributors pan India.


