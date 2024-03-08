Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Danfoss spearheads healthier India with AIIMS collaboration

Danfoss spearheads healthier India with AIIMS collaboration

News
By Express Computer
0 2

Danfoss India, has effectively contributed to the establishment of cutting-edge facilities at the newly inaugurated AIIMS campuses in Rajkot and Jammu. Danfoss India’s provision of Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs) to AIIMS Rajkot and Jammu demonstrates its commitment to leveraging advanced technologies for critical infrastructure enhancement. The company’s focus on energy-efficient solutions and precise control mechanisms reflects the significant advancements in VFD technology in India. The campuses were recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflecting the government’s focus on advancing healthcare infrastructure across the nation.

Solutions provided:

Variable frequency drives (VFDs): VFDs were installed in critical applications such as air handling units, water pumps, and cooling towers to regulate motor speed according to varying load requirements, thus optimising energy consumption and enhancing operational efficiency.

Active harmonic filters (AHFs): AHF panels were integrated with the dedicated rising mains to mitigate harmonic distortions and ensure a clean power supply, thereby improving power quality and reducing the risk of equipment failures and downtime.

The implementation of the solutions included a detailed site assessment conducted to identify critical applications, assess power quality issues, and determine the optimal placement of VFDs and AHFs within the hospital premises. Based on the site assessment findings, a customized solution design was developed to address the specific requirements of AIIMS, ensuring compatibility with regulatory standards.

The development of advanced healthcare facilities in tier 2 cities, such as Jammu and Rajkot, underscores the importance of urbanization and infrastructure development not only in metropolitan areas but also in smaller urban centers. Danfoss’ contribution to enhancing healthcare infrastructure in these tier 2 cities demonstrates the organization’s commitment to promoting urbanization and driving technological advancements across different tiers of cities in India.

Mr. Ravichandran Purushothaman, President, Danfoss India, stated, “We are proud to partner in the development of the 2 state-of-the-art healthcare facilities. Our innovative solutions aim to ensure energy efficiency and sustainable operations, contributing significantly to the healthcare sector in India. Danfoss’s installation of energy-efficient drives at AIIMS Rajkot and Jammu is set to play a significant role in minimizing unnecessary energy waste, ultimately lowering the overall cost spent by the government on energy consumption in these institutions. The successful completion of these projects reflects our dedication to supporting India’s healthcare ecosystem.”

Danfoss India has actively promoted intelligent building solutions, aiming to reduce carbon footprint and enhance energy efficiency in construction. Plans include expanding presence to 80 Indian cities in two years, focusing on localizing products and leveraging new technologies for sector growth. These efforts align with Danfoss’s strategy of investing in sustainable construction practices for India’s future development.

Danfoss’s diverse involvement, from construction to water sectors, supports India’s development through localized manufacturing and technological advancement. Partnerships with government institutions like AIIMS Rajkot and Jammu reflect its commitment to India’s growth journey. Through CSR initiatives, Danfoss actively contributes to community development near its office locations.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image