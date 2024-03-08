Danfoss spearheads healthier India with AIIMS collaboration

Danfoss India, has effectively contributed to the establishment of cutting-edge facilities at the newly inaugurated AIIMS campuses in Rajkot and Jammu. Danfoss India’s provision of Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs) to AIIMS Rajkot and Jammu demonstrates its commitment to leveraging advanced technologies for critical infrastructure enhancement. The company’s focus on energy-efficient solutions and precise control mechanisms reflects the significant advancements in VFD technology in India. The campuses were recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflecting the government’s focus on advancing healthcare infrastructure across the nation.

Solutions provided:

Variable frequency drives (VFDs): VFDs were installed in critical applications such as air handling units, water pumps, and cooling towers to regulate motor speed according to varying load requirements, thus optimising energy consumption and enhancing operational efficiency.

Active harmonic filters (AHFs): AHF panels were integrated with the dedicated rising mains to mitigate harmonic distortions and ensure a clean power supply, thereby improving power quality and reducing the risk of equipment failures and downtime.

The implementation of the solutions included a detailed site assessment conducted to identify critical applications, assess power quality issues, and determine the optimal placement of VFDs and AHFs within the hospital premises. Based on the site assessment findings, a customized solution design was developed to address the specific requirements of AIIMS, ensuring compatibility with regulatory standards.

The development of advanced healthcare facilities in tier 2 cities, such as Jammu and Rajkot, underscores the importance of urbanization and infrastructure development not only in metropolitan areas but also in smaller urban centers. Danfoss’ contribution to enhancing healthcare infrastructure in these tier 2 cities demonstrates the organization’s commitment to promoting urbanization and driving technological advancements across different tiers of cities in India.

Mr. Ravichandran Purushothaman, President, Danfoss India, stated, “We are proud to partner in the development of the 2 state-of-the-art healthcare facilities. Our innovative solutions aim to ensure energy efficiency and sustainable operations, contributing significantly to the healthcare sector in India. Danfoss’s installation of energy-efficient drives at AIIMS Rajkot and Jammu is set to play a significant role in minimizing unnecessary energy waste, ultimately lowering the overall cost spent by the government on energy consumption in these institutions. The successful completion of these projects reflects our dedication to supporting India’s healthcare ecosystem.”

Danfoss India has actively promoted intelligent building solutions, aiming to reduce carbon footprint and enhance energy efficiency in construction. Plans include expanding presence to 80 Indian cities in two years, focusing on localizing products and leveraging new technologies for sector growth. These efforts align with Danfoss’s strategy of investing in sustainable construction practices for India’s future development.

Danfoss’s diverse involvement, from construction to water sectors, supports India’s development through localized manufacturing and technological advancement. Partnerships with government institutions like AIIMS Rajkot and Jammu reflect its commitment to India’s growth journey. Through CSR initiatives, Danfoss actively contributes to community development near its office locations.