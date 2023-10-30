Delta Electronics India Announces Appointment of Ravi Kumar

Delta Electronics India is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ravi Kumar as Senior Director and National Head for MCIS – Datacenter, Telecom, IT / ITES & BFSI Segment for India and the neighboring regions of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Bhutan. Mr. Ravi Kumar’s journey is marked by an impressive 28+ years of dynamic leadership in the UPS industry. He has steered renowned multinational corporations such as Vertiv, Tata, and Dell, leaving an indelible mark on each organisation he has been a part of. In his most recent role, he served as General Manager, Enterprise Business, at Eaton, where he further honed his strategic acumen and industry insights.



With Mr. Kumar’s vast industry experience and visionary leadership, Delta Electronics India is poised to reach new heights in the Critical Infrastructure Solutions (MCIS) domain. This appointment reinforces Delta’s commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to its diverse customer base in the data center, Telecom, IT/ITES, and BFSI sectors. Mr. Niranjan Nayak, Managing Director of Delta Electronics India, expressed his excitement about Mr. Kumar’s arrival, stating, We are delighted to welcome Mr. Ravi Kumar to our Delta family. His extensive industry experience, combined with his vision for growth and development, aligns perfectly with Delta’s commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to our customers. We are confident that under his leadership, our MCIS business will achieve new milestones.

Reporting to Mr. Rajesh Kaushal, Vice President of Delta Electronics India, Mr. Kumar is set to lead the company’s mission-critical infrastructure solutions, driving forward innovation and customer centric approaches in the Datacenter, Telecom, IT/ITES, and BFSI segments.

Mr. Kaushal expressed his enthusiasm for Mr. Kumar’s appointment, stating, Mr. Ravi Kumar’s appointment is a strategic move for Delta Electronics India. His expertise will further strengthen our mission-critical infrastructure solutions, and we are excited about the prospects for our data center, Telecom, IT/ITES, and BFSI segments under his guidance. Delta Electronics India eagerly anticipates the positive impact of Mr. Ravi Kumar’s leadership. His appointment reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering innovative and reliable power solutions to its valued customers.