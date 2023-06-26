Express Computer

Deshpande Startups appoints industry veteran Dr. Karthik Sankaran as CEO

Deshpande Startups appoints industry veteran Dr. Karthik Sankaran as CEO

News
By Express Computer
Deshpande Startups, India’s largest business incubator, has appointed Dr Karthik Sankaran as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With an impressive background in the semiconductor and software industry, Dr Sankaran brings extensive leadership experience and a proven track record of driving innovation. In his new role, he will be leading all four programmes of Deshpande Startups, and spearhead collaboration efforts between the programmes and industries alongside taking care of the day-to-day responsibilities as the CEO.

He has joined Deshpande Startups at a time when the company is rapidly expanding its impact across the Indian startup ecosystem through its state-of-the-art startup incubator at Hubbali in Karnataka. It is also undertaking a multitude of programmes aimed at various aspects of entrepreneurship, startup growth, knowledge-sharing and ESG initiatives.

Speaking about the appointment, Anand Bariya, CEO of Deshpande Foundation said, “We are thrilled to welcome Dr Karthik Sankaran as the CEO of Deshpande Startups. His remarkable experience and leadership in the semiconductor and software industry, coupled with his entrepreneurial background, will be invaluable in guiding our startup programs and strengthening our ties with industries. As we endeavour to contribute to economic and social growth in India by providing incubator support, mentoring and industry guidance to startups, Dr Karthik’s expertise is going to add immense value to our efforts. I wish him all the best in his new endeavour.

Adding further, Dr Karthik Sankaran, Chief Executive Officer, Deshpande Startups, said, “I have always advocated the usage of advanced technologies to solve challenges and achieve social and business objectives. Having been associated with a diversity of companies, over the last three decades, I have seen technology’s impact first-hand. I look forward to working with the talented teams at Deshpande Startups and the startup community to drive meaningful impact and help startups scale and succeed.”

A prominent figure in the software and semiconductor industries in India, Dr Karthik has accumulated over 30 years of experience in the field. Notably, he made significant contributions during his extensive 18-year tenure at Analog Devices, Bangalore, where he served in several executive positions. His leadership was instrumental in establishing a diverse semiconductor product development team in Bangalore, renowned for delivering innovative IC products that catered to the global market. He has also played key roles during his time at ATI Motors. He also has a successful entrepreneurial background, having co-founded Black Lotus Technologies and spearheaded the development of the Black Lotus mobile app for mental well-being.

Possessing an impressive educational background, Dr Sankaran holds an M.S degree, and PhD in Computer Engineering from the University of Texas, Austin, USA, and has completed his engineering (BE in Electronics Engineering) from the PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore. He is a recipient of the JN Tata Endowment for the Higher Education of Indians, a prestigious scholarship for meritorious Indian students to study abroad.

