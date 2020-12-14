Digitalisation is redefining the manufacturing industry: NASSCOM President

Read Article

“Digitalisation is redefining the manufacturing industry and the NASSCOM CoE is strongly focused on driving thought leadership and co-innovation with startups to help manufacturing companies innovate in the new normal. The overwhelming interest in the ‘Manufacturing Innovation Challenge’ brings to the fore the innovative capabilities of the start-up ecosystem and the opportunity for the country to build a vibrant and digitally-led manufacturing industry. NASSCOM CoE is committed to accelerate these opportunities through showcasing industry-specific use cases and coupling them with start-up capabilities,” said Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, while speaking at the second edition of Fusion 4.0’s Manufacturing Innovation Challenge 2020 (MIC2020) organized by NASSCOM Centre of Excellence IoT& AI, an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), and the Gujarat government.

Speaking on the occasion, Hareet Shukla, IAS – Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, Gujarat, said, “Gujarat’s manufacturing enterprises have grown tremendously over the last few decades, thanks to their ability to dream big and accept changes. Enterprises and MSMEs are on the lookout to leverage technology for business excellence. This initiative by NASSCOM CoE provides the perfect opportunity to our manufacturers, while also nurturing the deep-tech startups. I would call it a win-win for all.”

Saying that startups have the necessary knowledge and intelligent minds to create innovative solutions for a number of challenges, we face today, Saurabh Gaur – Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, added, “But without testing their knowledge in the real world, working on real needs – especially from the manufacturing sector, it cannot be validated. So we, through NASSCOM CoE, want to keep the focus on providing them opportunities to work on real-world use cases with the manufacturing firms.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]