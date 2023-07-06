Drone Manufacturer InsideFPV raises 2.75 Crores in a Seed Round led by Inflection Point Ventures

InsideFPV, Drone Manufacturer has raised Rs 2.75 Crores in a Seed Round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The funds will be utilized for product development, marketing, and research.

Currently, the company aims to capture the consumer drone space, followed by agricultural and defense space in the coming quarters. Their drones are compact, robust, and agile which start from INR 2800 onwards to cater to different use cases. The company was also featured in Shark Tank India, making it to be the first drone company to feature on the show.

Rahul Wagh, Managing Director, Inflection Point Ventures, says, “Drone usage in India is fast increasing with higher adoption through wider use cases across different industries. With the drone industry already attracting private investments, India is set to become a global drone hub by 2030 supported by favorable Government initiatives such as a strong Make in India push, a ban on the import of drones, PLI schemes for drone manufacturing, and opening of airspace by adding new green zones for drones amongst others.

While drones are majorly used in commercial, military, and agricultural applications, they are an expensive device to own. InsideFPV, with its innovative technology, aims to bridge this gap by offering one of its kind Plug and Fly FPV (First Person View) feature-rich drones to consumers at an affordable price point. We at IPV have always been at the forefront to support such innovative companies and look forward to extending our strategic guidance to scale the business”.

InsideFPV is a company with strong technical knowledge, backed by a young and dynamic team driven by their passion for drones. The Company stands out by offering cost-effective products that are specifically designed to be resistant to crashes, ensuring the durability and longevity of drones for their customers.

InsideFPV boasts a talented leadership team at its helm. Arth Chowdhary, the Founder- CEO, holds a BTech degree in Mechanical Engineering and spearheads the overall strategic direction of the company. Deyvant Bhardwaj, the CTO, holds a BTech degree in Electrical and Electronics and brings a strong technical background to the company. Oshi Kumari, the COO, holds a BTech degree in Mechanical Engineering and is India’s first FPV woman drone pilot to qualify for international drone races and provide expertise in operational efficiency. Together, this dynamic trio combines their technical knowledge and business acumen to drive Inside FPV’s success.

Arth Chowdhary, Founder & CEO, InsideFPV says, “The IPV team’s efficiency during the investment process was remarkable; they worked quickly and seamlessly with our team to close the round. We were impressed with their dynamic pace and ability to keep up with the fast-moving timeline.

InsideFPV’s low-cost drones allow users to see and operate a drone as if they were sitting inside it using a real-time headset and radio controller.

Deyvant Bhardwaj, Co-founder, elaborated on their main business segment, saying, “In the consumer sector, we aim to empower clients with state-of-the-art drones that bring adrenaline, excitement, and convenience to people’s lives.” Our FPV drones are built to capture breathtaking aerial footage, give exhilarating adventures, and deliver an unparalleled user experience. We are proud to be the first firm in India to offer plug-and-fly FPV drones with advanced capabilities and FPV technology. “They have also created drones with enhanced sensors and imaging capabilities for agricultural and military uses. Farmers will be able to monitor crop health and spot pests and diseases as a result of this and use data to make data-driven decisions to maximise yields, thus contributing to a more sustainable and efficient agricultural ecosystem.

They are creating drones specifically tailored for long-range missions in the defense sector. These drones will be equipped with cutting-edge technologies such as cargo-on-cargo capabilities, allowing for effective scouting and mission execution in distant and constrained areas. Working with the well-known Netherlands’ based drone bird company via ISB Hyderabad ensures that they have the best ideas and knowledge in this industry.

InsideFPV garnered notable recognition within the startup community when it was honored as the First Runner Up in the Shiprocket Aarambh competition and recognised as one of the top 100 developing global startups at the TIE Global Summit 2022. InsideFPV has also won the most promising drone startup by the Times Group and Ivy Growth Associates further solidifying their position as a promising and successful startup in the industry.