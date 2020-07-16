DROR’s Social Distancing Enterprise Solutions helps Metalman Auto Amid COVID

Read Article

Metalman Auto, a company engaged in manufacturing of sheet metal and tubular fabricated assemblies for the automotive industry, has adopted innovative enterprise solutions offered by DROR, a citizen safety app, to support their employees and manufacturing plants amidst the pandemic in India. With the country currently into the unlock phase as it helps itself towards the road to recovery, DROR, as an extension of its social distancing feature, sees itself offer enterprise solutions like parameterized social distancing feature, invasion alarm, containment zone alerts, self-declaration form and noticeboard.

With their new enterprise solutions being used at Metalman Auto’s manufacturing plants, DROR has been able to provide an array of customized benefits for enterprises and workplaces alike. The app helps HR department track and preview the team’s real-time social distancing score enabling to maintain social distancing within the office premises and sustain a safe work environment. In addition to the above, the app also sends a daily, weekly, and fortnightly tracker to the users through which they can analyze whether the social distancing protocols have been maintained or not. Necessary actions can be taken by the HR team based on the report generated by the app. Using Geo-fencing technology, the app helps identify and alert employees if they are within the proximity of 500 metres and below of a COVID-19 containment zone. An invasion alarm is also introduced that alerts users of any social distancing violations taking place inside the workplace premises. Lastly, the invasion alarm uses Bluetooth signals to alert the user of being within a 2m radius of another user further reiterating the need to maintain social distancing.

Through DROR’s self-declaration form feature, that ensures utmost transparency in the system, Metalman Auto’s HR department can now access the team’s updated health status that includes — whether the employee is healthy or not, their family’s health conditions, and recent travelling history around any COVID-19 containment zones. The required information is filled with a customizable questionnaire. Leaving behind biometric devices, which are a thing of the past, DROR has introduced contactless attendance, in which a two-step verification includes a walk-in geo-fence attendance, followed by a live selfie of the employee. This helps teams report to work without physically coming in contact. A live workplace bulletin, known as ‘noticeboard’, is introduced with the latest COVID-19 and emergency health updates for the team to convey emergency news for many employees at a time

Nishant Jairath, Director, Metalman Auto mentions, “Social distancing tools like DROR enterprise solutions will allow a smooth and seamless reopening of enterprises, manufacturing plants, factories and other workplaces in Unlock 2.0. It is a powerful tool and one of the first apps to realise the importance of maintaining social distancing in order to overcome the virus. We are closely working with our HRs across our plants to ensure that the rejoining of our employees happens smoothly with the help of the app. This new ecosystem is giving us the required transparency and clarity to help us deal with the pandemic situation in a much better manner. Our HR department has been closely working with the app leading to the individual employee reports generated periodically proving to be extremely useful. The app is indeed a technological game changer in today’s time, and we support DROR’s initiative and look forward to using more such innovative solutions of theirs in the near future that propels us to greater heights.”

Dhiraj Nauhbar, DROR’s Co-Founder and CEO, mentions, “We are happy to partner with Metalman and help them with our enterprise solutions. We are enabling technology-driven social distancing tools for individuals and enterprises and ensuring their privacy is intact and not breached at any point in time. With the goal to help enterprises reboot in order to revive the country’s economy, we are looking forward to curate more such customized solutions and expanding our footprint in the industry by associating with a large number of leading brands and companies.”

DROR is currently working with several enterprises across industries and offering customized solutions to help them combat COVID-19 by ensuring social distancing is maintained at all organizational levels.

DROR in association with Metalman Auto, is creating a new technological tool in our fight against the virus that can become an asset for individuals and enterprises towards maintaining social distancing. With social distancing being one of the most essential precautionary measures and a peripheral aspect in ‘breaking the Chain’ and ‘flattening the curve’ for the COVID-19 outbreak, DROR aims to see companies sail through the tide and propel themselves to further growth.

