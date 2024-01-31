Elite Web3 forum gears up to celebrate Its 2nd anniversary: A journey of progress, inclusivity, and advocacy in the web3 space

In the dynamic landscape of Web3 and Virtual Digital Assets (VDA) technologies, Elite Web3 Forum, a prominent nonprofit organisation founded and led by CA CISA Jayjit Biswas, is set to mark its second anniversary on February 4, 2024. Comprising a distinguished lineup of professionals and industry stalwarts from thirteen different industry domains, the forum has played a pivotal role in advocating for progressive regulations within the Web3 and VDA industries. Over the past two years, Elite Web3 Forum has witnessed the inclusion of renowned figures such as Sandeep Nailwal, Nischal Shetty, Sumit Gupta, Dilip Chenoy, Shradha Sharma, Nishith Desai, Prof. Sandeep Shukla, Dr. Aruna Sharma, Ms. Rama Devi Lanka, and numerous international Web3 luminaries.

A champion of collaboration, the forum actively engages with stakeholders to drive manifest changes in the industry. Notably, in the current year, Elite Web3 Forum collaborated with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to organise a groundbreaking conference on Web3 as part of the StartUP Sphere at the Jio World Conference Centre in Mumbai.

Beyond regulatory advocacy, Elite Web3 Forum is committed to fostering public and user awareness about cryptocurrencies. The forum has been at the forefront of efforts to prevent crypto scams in India and is dedicated to institutionalising the pillars of people, processes, and technology within the Web3 realm.

Members of the Elite Web3 Forum have experienced significant benefits through continuous learning, engaging debates, and invaluable networking opportunities. The forum, known for its cohesiveness, boasts the collective voice of industry leaders and professionals resonating across various sectors. The 2nd-anniversary celebration, set to take place through a virtual conference on February 4, 2024, will provide a platform for reflection, discussion, and envisioning the future of Web3.

