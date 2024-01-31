Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Elite Web3 forum gears up to celebrate Its 2nd anniversary: A journey of progress, inclusivity, and advocacy in the web3 space

Elite Web3 forum gears up to celebrate Its 2nd anniversary: A journey of progress, inclusivity, and advocacy in the web3 space

News
By Express Computer
0 32

In the dynamic landscape of Web3 and Virtual Digital Assets (VDA) technologies, Elite Web3 Forum, a prominent nonprofit organisation founded and led by CA CISA Jayjit Biswas, is set to mark its second anniversary on February 4, 2024. Comprising a distinguished lineup of professionals and industry stalwarts from thirteen different industry domains, the forum has played a pivotal role in advocating for progressive regulations within the Web3 and VDA industries. Over the past two years, Elite Web3 Forum has witnessed the inclusion of renowned figures such as Sandeep Nailwal, Nischal Shetty, Sumit Gupta, Dilip Chenoy, Shradha Sharma, Nishith Desai, Prof. Sandeep Shukla, Dr. Aruna Sharma, Ms. Rama Devi Lanka, and numerous international Web3 luminaries.

A champion of collaboration, the forum actively engages with stakeholders to drive manifest changes in the industry. Notably, in the current year, Elite Web3 Forum collaborated with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to organise a groundbreaking conference on Web3 as part of the StartUP Sphere at the Jio World Conference Centre in Mumbai.

Beyond regulatory advocacy, Elite Web3 Forum is committed to fostering public and user awareness about cryptocurrencies. The forum has been at the forefront of efforts to prevent crypto scams in India and is dedicated to institutionalising the pillars of people, processes, and technology within the Web3 realm.

Members of the Elite Web3 Forum have experienced significant benefits through continuous learning, engaging debates, and invaluable networking opportunities. The forum, known for its cohesiveness, boasts the collective voice of industry leaders and professionals resonating across various sectors. The 2nd-anniversary celebration, set to take place through a virtual conference on February 4, 2024, will provide a platform for reflection, discussion, and envisioning the future of Web3.

Join the Zoom Meeting: https://us05web.zoom.us/j/5743695351 pwd=pBUvaMlyhBRQjl7924mFWrgHLX0JWH.1&omn=81205635207

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image