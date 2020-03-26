Elon Musk Lashes Out At Apple For Its Autocorrect!

Read Article

The SpaceX and Tesla founder, Elon Musk, has always been very vocal about his views. He chooses to express his thoughts on his Twitter profile which has a following of more than 32 million!

He recently took to the platform and shared this tweet:

Musk shared in a series of tweets that Apple needs to fix its ‘awetoekreqt’ and also added that “its ducked”. Musk has been of a critic of Apple earlier too when he was unhappy with the iOS 13 update.

Apple has not been the only brand subject to Musk’s criticism. A while back he said he finds Bill Gates a little underwhelming.

The technology entrepreneur has been in the news for also working on ventilators owing to the increased demand for ventilators as the world fights coronavirus. The first line of defense against the virus is a ventilator and the world is hanging by a thin thread combating this. However, Musk said that even though they are working on ventilators, they won’t be needed by the time they are ready for use since there won’t be a shortage.

